ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Buoys needed at Lewes Beach

By Kristan Trugman
Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

The following letter was sent to Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. Firstly, congratulations on your new position. Our community is fortunate to have elected someone who has experience and will transition smoothly as a result. The purpose of this letter...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Lewes beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar sight this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired Strohm Edwards, head coach of the Makos Swim Club, to be its new lifeguard captain. The city will now be able to employ a full force of lifeguards for the holiday weekend, and should be able to recruit the 10 to 12 guards necessary for a full patrol. That seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. The situation became so dire that the decision was made to leave beaches unguarded this summer, rather than risk guarding the beaches with a skeleton patrol.
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

News Briefs 5/27/22

DNREC announces beach access closures due to storm damage. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced May 26 that multiple Delaware State Parks drive- and walk-on crossings will be closed this Memorial Day weekend due to widespread erosion along Delaware’s coastline from a May 8 nor’easter causing unsafe drop-offs where the crossings meet the beach. Also, very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing even during low tide at the closed locations.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Loggerhead turtle washes ashore in Rehoboth Beach

A dead loggerhead sea turtle washed ashore May 26 in Rehoboth Beach, near the north end of the Boardwalk. Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute volunteers responded to the scene. One of the volunteers said the turtle had been found against the rock wall and appeared to be dead from a boat propeller strike.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewes, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Lewes, DE
Government
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Our Pets 2022

Directory features listings for pet service providers, retail locations & advocacy groups in Sussex County. Whether their pals have whiskers, feathers, hooves or scales, pet parents want the best for their companions. This directory provides valuable information on pet health, products, services & activities in the Cape Region. Flip through...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Fins Ale House and Raw Bar West Fenwick opens

Just in time for the summer season, Fins Hospitality Group has opened Fins Ale House and Raw Bar in West Fenwick in the former location of Smitty McGee’s on Route 54. Smitty McGee’s closed Feb. 5 after 30 years in business. The latest Fins restaurant joins Fins Ale...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Millville Boardwalk expands space, activities, events for 2022 season

The Millville Boardwalk, a Delaware beach entertainment destination for all ages, recently announced its 2022 expansion, rebranding and #AlwaysEndless lineup of events with a grand-opening weekend May 20-22. Owners enlarged the boardwalk footprint by 10,000 square feet and added seating areas, a new live entertainment stage, the Horseshoe Hut snack bar stocked with specialty treats from First State Charcuterie and vendor kiosks. These additions and improvements join the already established Agape Creamery, Lighthouse Beach Mini Golf and Captain’s Quarters Arcade operating at the venue.
MILLVILLE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#The Cape Gazette#The Coast Guard
Cape Gazette

Bon voyage to CAMP Rehoboth Executive Director David Mariner

The board of directors of CAMP Rehoboth recently announced that Executive Director David Mariner will be leaving the organization effective May 31. David has helped increase diversity and education in Sussex County. Come out to CAMP Rehoboth Saturday, May 28, and help TransLiance send David off on his good voyage forward. Find out where his ship is going and how you can help fill its sails.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Former Lewes mayor says farewell

Since first purchasing property in Lewes in 1979, I have been witness to the amazing transformation of this community. With my first purchase of commercial property in 1986, I have been directly involved in the metamorphosis of our now-thriving historic business district. I have worked to ensure that our local businesses have brought a unique mix of independent shopkeepers who have been able to differentiate themselves from the chain stores in the surrounding area.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes hires lifeguard captain, beaches will be guarded this summer

Visitors to Lewes Beach will see a familiar site this Memorial Day weekend, but it’s one they were not expecting to see just days ago. Lewes has hired a new lifeguard captain, and the city will now be able to employ lifeguards after members of the community reached out to City Manager Ann Marie Townshend to help. Leading the charge was North Shores Capt. Kent Buckson, the former longtime Rehoboth Beach Patrol captain, whose passion for water safety fueled his need to assist Lewes in finding guards for its beaches.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

OPEN HOUSE-SAT-5/28-11AM-2PM-40142 N CAROLINA AVE #26-FENWICK ISLAND

40142 N Carolina Avenue #26, Fenwick Island, DE 19944 ~ Admiral Bridge - Sit back, relax, and enjoy hearing the waves from your balcony and being about 150 feet from sand between your toes and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Rarely available, this end until townhome at Admirals Bridge could be your next beach retreat. Never rented, freshly painted and ready for you to move in and enjoy summer 2022 as this unit is being sold furnished. Boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, wood burning fireplace, multiple outdoors spaces including decks, balconies, and patio area. Outside Shower, additional storage space, and assigned parking under the unit with extra guest parking in the community. Park your car and enjoy being able to walk to beach, pool, and all Fenwick Island has to offer. Schedule your showing today.
FENWICK ISLAND, DE
WTOP

Delmarva beaches are more popular than ever. That’s creating new challenges

This is part of WTOP’s coverage of the Delmarva beaches leading into the summer season. More people than ever are visiting the Delmarva beaches during the summer. That increased popularity, combined with post-pandemic realities facing the hospitality industry, have created more challenges for the local economy. Carol Everhart, with...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

OP water taxi service begins after Memorial Day weekend

(May 27, 2022) Starting on Tuesday, May 31, Ocean Pines residents can take advantage of a new water taxi service carrying passengers between Ocean Pines and Ocean City. Thanks to a collaboration with OC Bay Hopper, riders can leave from the Ocean Pines Yacht Club to one of three stops in Ocean City: 118th Street, 48th Street, and the West Ocean City Harbor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach Patrol prepares to ring in new season May 28

Over the past 100 years, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol has stood guard over Rehoboth’s sands and waters, providing a sense of security as well as assistance when a relaxing day at the shore doesn’t go quite as planned. Mayor Stan Mills will help the beach patrol ring in its 101st year during a bell-ringing ceremony at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 28, on the Boardwalk at Baltimore Avenue.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Recent storm had profound effect on surf

(May 27, 2022) Those of you who follow this column may note that the weather can have a profound effect especially regarding surf conditions. Recent dates of May 7-12, which encompassed almost a week, showed up as an elongated, winter-like nor’easter. These systems can usually last three to four...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Sculpture brings images of Hawaii to Canalfront Park

The third and final installation of the Lewes Public Art Committee has nestled into Canalfront Park, finding a home among nature and the steel of the ships. Letha Wilson’s “Double Arc Leaves and Lava” is one of a series of pieces featuring her outdoor sculptures. Combining photographs she has taken over the past 20 years with material sturdy enough to withstand elements of nature, Wilson's intent is to expand landscape photography as a medium and push it as far as it can go.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Research brings African American history into focus

Many African American families with deep roots in Sussex County can trace their family tree back to someone buried in the St. George African Methodist Episcopal Church cemetery on Pilottown Road in Lewes. Through research by locals Pam Brown and Dawnel White, more than 200 of the 500 people interred...
LEWES, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy