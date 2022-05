GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are planning on getting married soon in South Carolina you need to know about this tax credit. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The South Carolina Department of Revenue says if you both complete a qualifying premarital counseling course within 12 months of getting your marriage license, you can claim a $50 nonrefundable credit on your state Individual Income Tax Return ($25 if only one of you completes the course). Visit our website for more information.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO