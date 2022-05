Although there are several plant-based items on its menu, and its name brings for many an immediate connection to vegan food,. is not a vegetarian restaurant. The confusion over what items the San Diego-based dining establishment actually served may have hurt business for Tofu House in its early days, says its founder and owner Joonsok Kim, who was only 23 years old when he first started out in the restaurant business in Kearny Mesa.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO