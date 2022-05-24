St. Paul’s Nets Big Donation

St. Paul’s Senior Services has received a $500,000 donation from Community Congregational Development Corp (CDCC) that will help fund renovations to St. Paul’s Manor, an independent living community in Banker’s Hill. This donation gives a big boost to St. Paul’s $17.5 million capital campaign, said Todd Kaprielian, St. Paul’s Foundation...
It's hard to miss the jacaranda trees this year — the 12,000 or so of them thriving along city streets, anyway — as they explode in color all over the city and county of San Diego. If it seems like 2022 is especially vibrant, the soft purple petals...
Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips. But. , the dining establishment on Miramar Road, got its name from a far deeper...
The GOP-dominated Lincoln Club is, as always, among the big spenders this campaign season, with $16,242 spent May 16 on a mail piece on behalf of Sheriff’s office hopeful Kelly Martinez, and the same amount for attacks against her opponent Dave Myers, who is backed by liberal ice cream maker and Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Ben Cohen of Williston, Vermont. (Cohen is an outspoken police reformer.)
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
Six schools in the Poway Unified School District were placed on lockdown Thursday following an anonymous phone call threat to Del Norte High School, but a Poway Unified spokesperson confirmed there is no evidence of an actual physical threat. "In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on...
Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego skyrocketed 31.3% over the last year. According to data from rental platform Zumper, the median San Diego rent for a one-bedroom unit is now $2,390 a month. Median rent on a two-bedroom has gone up 5.2% in the last month alone, coming in at $3,050 per month.
As reported earlier this week by The Coast News, the latest data on Homelessness in San Diego County show that the homeless population in the county has grown more than 10% during the past two years. The data also reveal that, within the region, the experience of the numerous localities...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department and Sheriff's Department responded to an anonymous phone call threat made to Del Norte High School on Thursday. Out of an abundance of caution, the high school as well as other schools in the area were placed on a brief lockdown.
Tri-City Medical Center (TCMC) was named 'Business of the Year' in the Large Company category at the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce's 2022 CBAD Awards, held earlier this month (May 20) at The Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa. The CBAD Awards recognizes business distinction and achievement within the city and the...
A custom estate perched on a La Jolla cliff with scenic views of the Pacific Ocean recently was listed for sale at $32.5 million, a figure that could easily break local real estate records if it sells.
SAN DIEGO — Efforts to address the housing crisis through building hundreds of apartments and townhomes in the city has sparked debate. A local advocacy group, Neighbors for a Better San Diego, is saying "not in my backyard" in opposition of upzoning. Resident Danna Givot said two plans are...
County of San Diego crews quickly worked Thursday morning to transform a stretch of North Magnolia Avenue on the border of El Cajon, where a homeless encampment lined the street for the past year or so.
Homelessness on the rise in the gem of a city known as San Diego. Some figures show a 10% increase in tents on sidewalks and abandoned hotels to be used as designated housing. Joe Getty says its not a housing issue, its a policy issue fueling a drug problem. Jack...
My parents came to town last week, which means I got to do San Diego tourist things, which means I stayed in a Pacific Beach hotel over the weekend. From my sixth-floor vantage point, I spied the gentle flicker of beach bonfires burning deep into the night. I couldn’t confirm...
Your Itinerary for the Quintessential Day Out on the Town in Del Mar. With summer rolling in hot, everyone is in desperate need of a day trip. For us, the choice is clear: Del Mar Highlands Town Center is our go-to spot! Del Mar Shopping. Located in the heart of...
Single-family home prices in San Diego may be so high, that it may not be worthwhile for investors to buy and rent those homes, according to a new report. "The median for a resale single-family house is now $950,000. So it is approaching that 1 million mark. So we've hit a real record in the past few months," said Phillip Molnar, senior business reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
