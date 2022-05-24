ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

New York Investment Firm Ups Office Investments in San Diego

By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York real estate firm is so confident in San Diego’s appetite for office space that it has bought two buildings in the past three months with more to come. “We really like the market there,” said Joshua Sason, a principal of. . “There’s a large...

www.sdbj.com

Thrillist

14 Legit Spots to Try San Diego’s Infamous California Burrito

Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Purple Reign: Jacaranda Trees Turn San Diego Ultra Violet

It's hard to miss the jacaranda trees this year — the 12,000 or so of them thriving along city streets, anyway — as they explode in color all over the city and county of San Diego. If it seems like 2022 is especially vibrant, the soft purple petals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Union Bank Hosts Discussion on Improving Access to Capital

A recent panel discussion hosted by at the Hotel Del Coronado explored the causes of and solutions to inequities in banking for marginalized communities. Union Bank centered its “Breaking Down Barriers to Capital for Small Business” discussion, held on May 10 and moderated by NBC7 reporter Melissa Adan, around access to capital “to provide answers, resources and networking opportunities to small business owners,” said Todd Hollander, head of business, SBA and small business banking at Union Bank.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

The Authentic Taste of Guam – in San Diego

The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips. But. , the dining establishment on Miramar Road, got its name from a far deeper...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego selects top three developers for Sports Arena site

SAN DIEGO — San Diego city councilmembers selected three top finalists for the redevelopment of the sports arena site in the Midway District on Monday. Councilmembers voted unanimously in selecting what city staff deemed to be the top three developers with the most viable proposals. City staff evaluated all...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: May 26-29: Strawberry Festival, San Diego Symphony and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego faces lawsuit over Tailgate Park development at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is facing a lawsuit over the sale of Tailgate Park to a development team headed by the San Diego Padres. A new lawsuit from the advocacy group Project for Open Government says the city failed to get a fair selling price and allowed the development team to skirt the state's affordable housing requirements.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Radicle Science Retools Clinical Trials for Wellness Products

Wellness products like CBD oil or valerian root are used by millions of people for various health benefits, but official proof of their effectiveness has long been a frustration of producers and consumers alike. San Diego startup. has come up with a solution leveraging a proprietary AI-driven data analytics platform...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Owners Of San Diego's Historic The Waterfront Bar Purchasing Sycamore Den In Normal Heights

The owners of San Diego's historic The Waterfront Bar & Grill are purchasing Normal Heights cocktail hotspot Sycamore Den. Local bar operator Nick Zanoni, who launched Thruster's Lounge in Pacific Beach in 2000 when he was only 23, took over the former Lou Jones Inn on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights in early 2013. With the help of local designers Bells & Whistles, later that year Zanoni opened the 1,500 square-foot Sycamore Den, a cocktail lounge inspired by the 1970s dad and built to look like a middle-class family living room. We reported last fall that a liquor license transfer was in the works showing that Sycamore Den was apparently moving a stones throw from its original location into the former Jackson Electric building on Felton Street in Normal Heights. That transfer is still pending but construction on the building has seemingly ceased.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thelog.com

Blips on the Radar: Coastal Commission Denies Poseidon Permit

What Happened: In 1998, Poseidon proposed a plan to build two desalination plants, one in Huntington Beach and one in Carlsbad. The plants would be located at existing power plants that were already using seawater to cool their generators. In 2007, the Coastal Commission approved plans for the plant in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego changes scooter and e-bike laws, caps amount allowed

SAN DIEGO — San Diego amended the way electric scooter and e-bike companies can operate in the city. During a Tuesday hearing, city council members unanimously approved several changes to the ordinance which governs shared mobility devices. The changes include capping the number of scooters from 11,050 citywide to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

