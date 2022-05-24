New York Investment Firm Ups Office Investments in San Diego
By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
3 days ago
A New York real estate firm is so confident in San Diego’s appetite for office space that it has bought two buildings in the past three months with more to come. “We really like the market there,” said Joshua Sason, a principal of. . “There’s a large...
(The Center Square) – City-level population data from the U.S. Census shows Bay-area cities lost a significant number of people while those along southern California's beachlines held largely firm. Multiple California cities remain among the top in the nation despite experiencing population losses from July 2020 to July 2021,...
Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
It's hard to miss the jacaranda trees this year — the 12,000 or so of them thriving along city streets, anyway — as they explode in color all over the city and county of San Diego. If it seems like 2022 is especially vibrant, the soft purple petals...
A recent panel discussion hosted by at the Hotel Del Coronado explored the causes of and solutions to inequities in banking for marginalized communities. Union Bank centered its “Breaking Down Barriers to Capital for Small Business” discussion, held on May 10 and moderated by NBC7 reporter Melissa Adan, around access to capital “to provide answers, resources and networking opportunities to small business owners,” said Todd Hollander, head of business, SBA and small business banking at Union Bank.
The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips. But. , the dining establishment on Miramar Road, got its name from a far deeper...
Rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego skyrocketed 31.3% over the last year. According to data from rental platform Zumper, the median San Diego rent for a one-bedroom unit is now $2,390 a month. Median rent on a two-bedroom has gone up 5.2% in the last month alone, coming in at $3,050 per month.
SAN DIEGO — San Diego city councilmembers selected three top finalists for the redevelopment of the sports arena site in the Midway District on Monday. Councilmembers voted unanimously in selecting what city staff deemed to be the top three developers with the most viable proposals. City staff evaluated all...
New retailers, featuring jewelry, clothing, good eats and more, have arrived at The Forum Carlsbad, officials at the outdoor shopping center announced. The new shops and restaurants include gorjana, Allbirds, Warby Parker, Jay Bird’s Chicken and YETI, which will be the outdoor retailer’s first spot in the state.
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
Major construction is on the way for San Diego International Airport in front of Terminal 1 beginning June 5 and extending through the end of 2024, prompting officials to urge passengers to plan ahead for getting to and from the terminal. Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. The Terminal...
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since April 26 Wednesday, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $6.02 following a run of 19 increases in 22 days totaling 24.9 cents. The average price rose to records four of the...
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is facing a lawsuit over the sale of Tailgate Park to a development team headed by the San Diego Padres. A new lawsuit from the advocacy group Project for Open Government says the city failed to get a fair selling price and allowed the development team to skirt the state's affordable housing requirements.
Wellness products like CBD oil or valerian root are used by millions of people for various health benefits, but official proof of their effectiveness has long been a frustration of producers and consumers alike. San Diego startup. has come up with a solution leveraging a proprietary AI-driven data analytics platform...
My parents came to town last week, which means I got to do San Diego tourist things, which means I stayed in a Pacific Beach hotel over the weekend. From my sixth-floor vantage point, I spied the gentle flicker of beach bonfires burning deep into the night. I couldn’t confirm...
The owners of San Diego's historic The Waterfront Bar & Grill are purchasing Normal Heights cocktail hotspot Sycamore Den. Local bar operator Nick Zanoni, who launched Thruster's Lounge in Pacific Beach in 2000 when he was only 23, took over the former Lou Jones Inn on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights in early 2013. With the help of local designers Bells & Whistles, later that year Zanoni opened the 1,500 square-foot Sycamore Den, a cocktail lounge inspired by the 1970s dad and built to look like a middle-class family living room. We reported last fall that a liquor license transfer was in the works showing that Sycamore Den was apparently moving a stones throw from its original location into the former Jackson Electric building on Felton Street in Normal Heights. That transfer is still pending but construction on the building has seemingly ceased.
What Happened: In 1998, Poseidon proposed a plan to build two desalination plants, one in Huntington Beach and one in Carlsbad. The plants would be located at existing power plants that were already using seawater to cool their generators. In 2007, the Coastal Commission approved plans for the plant in...
SAN DIEGO — San Diego amended the way electric scooter and e-bike companies can operate in the city. During a Tuesday hearing, city council members unanimously approved several changes to the ordinance which governs shared mobility devices. The changes include capping the number of scooters from 11,050 citywide to...
Comments / 0