Town of Windsor History Museum Opens Memorial Day Weekend

windsorgov.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor, CO — The Town of Windsor History Museum,100 N 5th St., opens for the summer season on Friday, May 27. The museum features historic buildings from around Windsor built between 1882 and the 1920s. Each building tells the story of Windsor’s community from the completion of the Greeley, Salt Lake,...

www.windsorgov.com

Estes Park Trail Gazette

Glen Haven General Store celebrates Grand Opening

Glen Haven General Store announces its Grand Opening under new ownership on Saturday, May 28. The Estes Chamber of Commerce will cut the red ribbon with Amanda Hoskins at 8:40 a.m. “We are thrilled to be the new owners and can’t wait to meet all the locals, and tourists from...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
broomfieldenterprise.com

Broomfield continues planned development for town square to September

The Broomfield City Council continued a resolution for the Town Square Planned Unit Development and amendments to the 2016 Comprehensive Plan for a land use map amendment to Sept. 13 during Tuesday’s night meeting after almost five hours of discussion. The Broomfield Town Square Alliance, LLC submitted a development...
BROOMFIELD, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld likely to go for 2nd bond attempt for new school construction

Weld County will likely ask voters a second time this November to pass a bond package for new school construction. The district is presenting its case in a series of in-person community and online meetings. The Greeley Tribune reports they’re seeking between $212 and $260 million. If passed at the highest rate, $80 millon would go towards two new elementary schools in Windsor, in the Raindance and Peakiew communities. The district also presented an option of building just one elementary school in Windsor. Two of the four plans would move and expand Windsor Middle to a site off Weld County Road 15 at a cost of $9 million and expand Severance Middle and Severance High for nearly $50 million. Last year’s bond measure failed by 1,900 votes. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
visitgolden.com

Golden Summer Events 2022

The perfect day is closer than you think! Golden offers all kinds of summer festivals, events and fun. Be sure to check out the full list of events below to plan your perfect day in Golden. Golden Super Cruise, first Saturday of the month, May – October. From 5 –...
GOLDEN, CO
theodysseyonline.com

Best Road Trips from Denver Nobody Knows About

If you have flown into Denver make sure to find car rentals Denver Airport under 25, grab a vehicle, and set out on your adventure in the Pikes Peak Region. The first thing to do for the outdoorsy type of people is to explore the nearby parks and some of the most amazing landscapes. Just an hour away from Denver is a massive network of caves that can be quite a fun challenge. There are tours organized for those willing to try their personal prowess. Afterwards, you can go to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo which is truly considered one of the best in the country. Apart from checking out all the animals and spending time in the open air, there you can feed giraffes. If later on, you are still in the mood for strolling you can explore the Garden of the Gods. If you rent a car for those under 25 in Denver, you will have the freedom of getting to most of the places of interest.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

What happens if a city-owned tree falls on your property?

DENVER — If a tree falls…. If a tree falls from city property onto your property, who is responsible?. The answer depends on the city and depends on the property. "The thing's the size of a rhinoceros probably, weight-wise, so I haven't been able to investigate underneath," said Arvada resident Todd Hochmuth. "It's sitting on my daughter's Playskool playground right now."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Inspection Of Iconic DIA Roof Reveals ‘Critical’ Issues: ‘There Is Concern Of Failure’ With Some Cables

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Animal Shelter reduces fees as it nears capacity

Denver Animal Shelter has reduced its adoption fee to $5 in the hope that more animals can find forever homes as the facility nears capacity. Officials said many of the shelters across the metro are either at or near capacity, especially for dogs and small animals. At Denver Animal Shelter, there has been a 35% increase in surrendered pets compared to 2019, according to a news release.
DENVER, CO
denverwater.org

Getting more out of your yard

I’ve owned my home in northwest Denver since 2000, and my front yard has changed quite a bit since then. Over the years, I’ve removed around 1,000 square feet of Kentucky bluegrass and replaced it with plants, trees and patio space. All that yard work has taught me...
DENVER, CO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Axios Denver

Miller moth season arrives in Colorado

If you're chasing miller moths under your light fixtures, you're not alone. What's happening: Millions of moths are making their annual migration from Colorado's Eastern Plains to the mountains in search of flowers.A mix of weather conditions, including a dry spring limiting flower supply that propelled the moths westward, is boosting their numbers along the Front Range.What they're saying: A "strong migration" is likely this year, Frank Krell, senior curator of entomology at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, tells Axios Denver.Yes, but: To the relief of many in the Denver metro, the swarm is unlikely to be as extreme as it was in 2020, he notes. Be smart: The best way to keep the critters out of your house and continuing on their westerly way is to flip off your porch light.Otherwise, "they can't get away from it," Krell tells us. Fun facts: Miller moth larvae are known as army cutworms and grow primarily in wheat and other crop fields.The insects are also a significant food source for a range of animals, including birds, bats and even bears.
DENVER, CO
ABC 4

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest

Loveland aquarium to welcome seventh millionth guest. 6pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Police officers watch over Washington Co. elementary …. Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. 5pm Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast with Chief Meteorologist …. Missing in Utah: What happened to...
UTAH STATE
9News

Spring storm set some records, busted others

DENVER — The cleanup continues after a big late-season winter storm in Colorado. It left extensive tree damage across the state, and thousands of people without power. The precipitation from the storm, however, was very welcome, and hit a few of the spots that really needed it bad. In...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is The Most Hippie Town In Colorado

You'll know a hippie when you see one. Originating as members of a flower-power counterculture during the 1960s, nowadays they're free spirits on college campuses or stoners who embrace nature. Since they're such an iconic part of American culture, there's always a place for them to call home. That's where...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

This Korean Fried Chicken Chain Is Planning a Big Colorado Expansion

The Korean fried chicken trend continues to grow. Starting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, the bb.q Chicken at 2495 South Havana Street in Aurora will host a belated grand-opening celebration with tastings and visits from prominent members of the community. And just weeks later, a second outpost is...
AURORA, CO

