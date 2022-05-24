ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Zack Wheeler pitches Phillies past host Braves

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlXpv_0foHIUpn00

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and continued his recent mastery of the host Atlanta Braves, beating them 7-3 on Monday.

Wheeler, who grew up a few miles from Atlanta’s Truist Park, evened his season record at 3-3. He allowed two runs on eight hits and a season-high 10 strikeouts and no walks. He has a 1.38 ERA over his last five starts and picked up his first road win of the season.

Since joining the Phillies in 2020, Wheeler is 3-2 with a 1.87 ERA in eight starts against Atlanta.

Philadelphia closer Corey Knebel pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a non-save situation.

The losing pitcher was rookie Tucker Davidson (1-1), who was knocked out after 2 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs on four hits, four walks and two strikeouts.

The Phillies took control when they scored three times in the second inning. Rhys Hoskins delivered a bases-loaded double in the left-center alley to clear the bases. Hoskins has 14 RBIs in his past 14 games.

Philadelphia added three more runs in the third inning. J.T. Realmuto tripled into the left field corner to drive in a run. Realmuto then scored, along with Johan Camargo, when Roman Quinn doubled. Quinn’s high fly ball appeared to be catchable but dropped in when center fielder Adam Duvall gave way after seeing right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. charging toward him.

The Phillies upped the lead to 7-0 on Jean Segura’s RBI single in the fourth.

The Braves got a run in the fifth on a run-scoring single by Dansby Swanson. Austin Riley singled home a run in the seventh.

Atlanta scored again in the eighth on Ozzie Albies’ sharp single, making it 7-3.

Acuna went 0-for-5 and had his on-base streak end at 29 games. The streak dated back to June 25, 2021.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Roman Quinn Made Phillies History With An Absolute Strike

Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

DJ LeMahieu’s news to sadden Yankees fans amid Aroldis Chapman injury

The New York Yankees have yet another injury, as infielder D.J. LeMahieu will miss Tuesday’s game due to left wrist discomfort. The injury news comes right after Aroldis Chapman was placed on the Injured List with an Achilles injury. With a 29-13 start to the season, the Yankees possess the best record in baseball. Now, manager Aaron Boone is tasked with his first major road bump on the season. In addition to Chapman’s injury, Covid-19 has made its run through the team, as Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka, and Josh Donaldson have all missed time. Chad Green was recently placed on the IL as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Another former Brave has made a shocking return to the majors

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about a former Braves top prospect that fell out of favor with the organization, was traded, played in several different countries, and eventually made it back to the majors five years later. His name was Christian Bethancourt, who is now a member of the Athletics. That’s a name I never thought I would hear again when talking about Major League Baseball, and it’s what makes this game so amazing. There are stories like this in every organization, and I’ve found another involving another former top prospect for the Braves.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Roman Quinn
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Johan Camargo
FanSided

Mets: A Willson Contreras trade the Cubs can’t refuse

A trade between the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs centering on Willson Contreras could work if these other players are involved. The two weakest spots in the New York Mets lineup this year have been behind the plate and at the DH spot. Starting catcher James McCann will remain on the IL for several more weeks and the pairing of Tomas Nido and Patrick Mazeika will likely not do much at the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations. Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flashes another promising sign in his recovery

The fifth spot in the rotation has been a mess for the Braves so far this season, but there are a couple of reasons to believe that it will be just fine. First and foremost is Spencer Strider, who is more than deserving of a chance to start after the way he’s performed so far that season. However, down the road, another player could take over the role — former NL Cy Young candidate Mike Soroka.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Phillies
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday

LINE: Braves -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Atlanta is 20-23 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Braves have hit 53 total home runs to rank third in the NL. Philadelphia has a 20-23 record...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Ronald Acuna Scratched From Lineup: MLB World Reacts

Over the past few years Ronald Acuna Jr. has become one of the best players the Atlanta Braves have had in a generation. But his absence from today's game has Braves fans nervous. Acuna was scratched ahead of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. He has played in only 17...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

Phillies’ defense sinks to new depths on hilarious play vs Braves

Entering the 2022 season, it was obvious that the Philadelphia Phillies were playing with fire by fielding an absolutely brutal defense on paper. The Phillies finished last in Major League Baseball in defensive runs saved (DRS) last season at -54. And Philadelphia entered play on Wednesday night at -25 DRS, which again is last in MLB.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
12up

Sammy Sosa wants his number retired by the Cubs

Sammy Sosa is a player who will always be loved by Chicago Cubs fans. As for the organization? Well, that's a different story. It's no secret that the two sides don't like one another. However, Sosa still thinks everything he did for the team should be remembered forever. That's why...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Frustrating Yankees Fan Video

In the latest case of poor Yankees fan behavior, a member of the home team's crowd robbed a child of an Aaron Judge baseball and the memory of a lifetime. When a ball was fouled off to right field , New York's star slugger attempted to hand a young fan a souvenir before a grown man's arm reached over and grabbed it away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy