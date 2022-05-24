ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Paul Goldschmidt's 10th-inning slam lifts Cards over Jays

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DmFi_0foHITx400

Paul Goldschmidt hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the St. Louis Cardinals a 7-3 win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night.

Goldschmidt extended his hit streak to 15 games with his seventh homer of the season, ending the opener of a two-game series.

Pinch runner Lars Nootbaar, placed at second base, took third on a wild pitch by David Phelps (0-1). After Harrison Bader and pinch hitter Albert Pujols struck out, Tommy Edman walked. Ryan Borucki replaced Phelps and walked pinch hitter Edmundo Sosa to set up the grand slam.

George Springer had a solo home run and a bases-loaded walk for Toronto, which lost its second game in a row.

Juan Yepez belted a solo shot for St. Louis, which has won four straight.

Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas allowed three runs, four hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. He didn’t walk a batter.

Santiago Espinal, who was moved up to second in Toronto’s batting order, singled in the first inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 16 games. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk.

St. Louis scored once in the second. Nolan Arenado led off with a single and scored on Brendan Donovan’s one-out double down the right field line.

Springer led off the sixth by lining his eighth homer of the season to left.

With one out in the seventh, Alejandro Kirk singled and Matt Chapman walked. Bradley Zimmer was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases. Andre Pallante replaced Mikolas and walked Springer and Espinal to force in two runs.

Yepez lined his fourth homer of the season to left with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Donovan and Corey Dickerson followed with singles to put runners at the corners. Adam Cimber replaced Berrios before Harrison Bader hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.

Genesis Cabrera (2-1) pitched around an intentional walk to strand two in the top of the 10th, aided by Donovan’s diving catch in right field.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Astros: A Willson Contreras trade that works for the Cubs, too

The Houston Astros could use an upgrade at catcher, and considering they have money to spend now that Carlos Correa is gone, could a Willson Contreras trade be brewing?. FanSided MLB writer Tim Boyle identified the Astros as a likely fit for Contreras in an article just a few days ago, outlining that Houston’s current options don’t quite have the same offensive upside that the Cubs backstop offers on a regular basis.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Evaluating 4 of the St. Louis Cardinals’ top prospects

The St. Louis Cardinals have been using their farm system more than usual this season. In doing so, how have their prospects done in the majors?. Entering this season, the St. Louis Cardinals were a wild card. This team fluctuated from being the best team in the National League Central, potential World Series contender, with some feeling that they would miss the playoffs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
George Springer
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Homer
FanSided

Bleacher Report doesn’t list St. Louis Cardinals as a contender. Why?

In a list of 12 contenders in baseball, Bleacher Report didn’t list the St. Louis Cardinals. Here’s why I feel like they should have been mentioned. The St. Louis Cardinals entered the 2022 regular season with World Series aspirations. Thus far, they are 24-19 and only 3.5 games behind the Brewers in the National League Central. Yet Bleacher Report did not include them in a list of contenders.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Milestones that St. Louis Cardinals players could reach in 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals have multiple players coming up on significant career milestones, both alone and together. Let’s check ’em out. (All statistics through 5/24/2022.) One of the very best players in Cardinals history, Albert Pujols returned to St. Louis after reaching some significant milestones – 3,000 hits, 500 and 600 home runs – during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. However, that doesn’t mean there are no more achievements for him to try to accomplish. What goals are possible for Pujols before retirement beckons when this season ends?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Reuters

456K+
Followers
333K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy