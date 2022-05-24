Tyler Anderson dazzles as Dodgers pummel Nationals

EditorsNote: adds “scoreless” in lede; adds “In the fifth,” in fifth graf

Tyler Anderson allowed five hits over eight scoreless innings and Freddie Freeman had three hits and drove in two runs to power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-1 win over the host Washington Nationals on Monday.

Anderson (5-0), who didn’t allow a hit until Cesar Hernandez’s double with one out in the sixth, finished with eight strikeouts and no walks. He threw 77 of his 101 pitches for strikes.

After the Dodgers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on Trea Turner’s run-scoring groundout that brought in Mookie Betts and Will Smith’s single to center that plated Freeman, the visitors broke the game open in fourth.

With two outs, Cody Bellinger walked and stole second before coming around to score on Chris Taylor’s triple to right-center. After Gavin Lux walked, Betts belted a two-run double off right fielder Juan Soto’s glove for a 5-0 lead.

In the fifth, Bellinger’s two-out double to center that scored Smith pushed the lead to 6-0 and ended the night of Nationals starter Joan Adon (1-8). The right-hander allowed six runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Reliever Austin Voth didn’t fare much better. After getting the third out of the fifth inning, he allowed four straight baserunners in the sixth, including an RBI double by Freeman and a two-run single by Turner for a 9-0 lead. Turner finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs before exiting the game.

Freeman, who went 3-for-5 with two runs, added a single in the seventh that plated Lux.

Washington avoided the shutout on Josh Bell’s RBI single in the ninth inning off reliever Phil Bickford.

Betts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk, with Lux going 2-for-4 with three runs and a walk.

The Dodgers earned their eighth win in their past nine games, while the Nationals lost for the sixth time in their past eight games.

--Field Level Media