Primary Election Results by State

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted...
Water levels in Lake Powell are dipping dangerously close to "dead pool," at which point it becomes impossible to generate hydropower at the Glen Canyon dam. Experts think the reservoir could reach those levels within a year. Lake Powell is nearing water levels that will prevent the Glen Canyon Dam...
Comments / 0