ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Primary Election Results by State

azpm.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are primary elections Tuesday in Alabama,...

news.azpm.org

Comments / 0

Related
azpm.org

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted...
ARIZONA STATE
azpm.org

Hydropower customers could pay extra fees

Water levels in Lake Powell are dipping dangerously close to "dead pool," at which point it becomes impossible to generate hydropower at the Glen Canyon dam. Experts think the reservoir could reach those levels within a year. Lake Powell is nearing water levels that will prevent the Glen Canyon Dam...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy