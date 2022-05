New England’s fishing regulators are weighing whether the owners of scallop vessels should be allowed to lease out their access to scallop grounds. Local scallopers have crowded a series of public meetings this spring to fight a regulatory change under consideration they say could fuel further corporate consolidation in their industry, hurting not only fishing crews and their captains, but the legions of shoreside businesses that service their boats.

