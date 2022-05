Covid-19 cases continue to spike in Sonoma County. Active cases were under a thousand in early April. Now they are back to over 4,100 active cases. However, the silver lining is that only three Covid patients in Sonoma County are currently in the ICU. Two Covid-19 related deaths have been reported this month bringing the county total to 492. Meanwhile, booster shots are now being made available to anyone 5 years of age and up.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO