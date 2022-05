WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Bubba Wallace is the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR. Since the killing of George Floyd, Wallace has been the face of the Black Lives Matter movement in the sport. During the 2020 season, Wallace ran a special Black Lives Matter paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway to promote racial equality. He called out the stock car racing association to ban Confederate flags at its events, which they did.

RESTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO