China’s Economic Recovery Faces New Hurdle in Rising Power Costs

Shanghai offered some tax rebates for companies and allowed all manufacturers to resume operations from June as authorities rolled out scores of policies to revitalize an economy impacted by Covid lockdowns. The financial hub will accelerate approvals for property projects and supply new residential developments, according to a plan issued...
Ten Pacific island nations rebuffed China's push for a wide-ranging regional security pact Monday, amid worries the proposal was designed to pull them into Beijing's orbit. "We would rather deal with our own security issues with China", Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Soroi Eoe told AFP, indicating concern about any region-wide pact.
Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside. A fourth day of gains for European equities extended their longest winning streak since late March and drove the...
BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - A trip by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's to China fell short of expectation to provide a transparent clarification of human rights violation allegations in the region of Xinjiang, Germany's foreign ministry said on Monday. "Due to the Chinese restrictions, free, unhindered access to...
Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook for the latest news and analysis. The UK is doubling down on efforts to boost listing activity as London initial public offerings sink to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.
South Africa’s government has recorded 459 fatalities due to recent floods in the eastern and coastal KwaZulu-Natal province, Premier Sihle Zikalala told reporters on Sunday. Last month, the province suffered the worst flooding in almost three decades during a severe storm. The individuals who were affected by the natural...
Bill Gates has a short position against Tesla Inc. that would now need between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to close out, Elon Musk said Friday in a series of tweets. Musk said the position was $500 million and grew after Tesla “went up a lot.”
