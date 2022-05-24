ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

China’s Economic Recovery Faces New Hurdle in Rising Power Costs

By Bloomberg News
Bloomberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us...

www.bloomberg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Shanghai Unveils Fresh Policies to Support Economy Hit by Covid

Shanghai offered some tax rebates for companies and allowed all manufacturers to resume operations from June as authorities rolled out scores of policies to revitalize an economy impacted by Covid lockdowns. The financial hub will accelerate approvals for property projects and supply new residential developments, according to a plan issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Pacific nations reject China security pact

Ten Pacific island nations rebuffed China's push for a wide-ranging regional security pact Monday, amid worries the proposal was designed to pull them into Beijing's orbit. "We would rather deal with our own security issues with China", Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Soroi Eoe told AFP, indicating concern about any region-wide pact.
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

Stocks Gain as China Virus Easing Spurs Optimism: Markets Wrap

Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside. A fourth day of gains for European equities extended their longest winning streak since late March and drove the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Germany says U.N. rights chief's trip to China fell short of expectation

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - A trip by U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's to China fell short of expectation to provide a transparent clarification of human rights violation allegations in the region of Xinjiang, Germany's foreign ministry said on Monday. "Due to the Chinese restrictions, free, unhindered access to...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Economy#Economic Recovery#Economics#The New Economy Daily
Bloomberg

Death Toll From Flooding in South Africa’s KZN Rises to 459

South Africa’s government has recorded 459 fatalities due to recent floods in the eastern and coastal KwaZulu-Natal province, Premier Sihle Zikalala told reporters on Sunday. Last month, the province suffered the worst flooding in almost three decades during a severe storm. The individuals who were affected by the natural...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy