Holland, MI

Dutch Bats Come Alive in Game Two to Beat Zeeland West 9-3

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holland Dutch bounced back from a rough game one loss to put 9 runs on the Zeeland West Dux and take game two of the series. The Dutch jumped out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the...

Girls Varsity Softball beats Holland Christian HS (DH) 16 – 4

The Holland Dutch Softball Team traveled to face rival Holland Christian. Game 1 was a close, hard fought game with the Dutch taking a 7-4 lead into the bottom of th 7th inning. With 3 outs left and possible defeat, Holland Christian found a way to take the lead and the game 8-7.
HOLLAND, MI
Girls Varsity Soccer falls to Zeeland West 5- 0

Holland lost to Zeeland West in the first round of the district soccer tournament 5-0. Although Holland held the Dux off the scoreboard in the first half, the team conceded 5 goals in the second half to finish their season 8-10-1. “We played a great half against a very strong Zeeland West team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “We just didn’t have the stamina to hold them back. I was very proud of the way my girls fought. The seniors set the tone for the team tonight and throughout the season. I will miss them terribly.” The Holland seniors were Bri Eaves, Maria Rocha, Jen Lance, Amelia Accardo, Aidan VandeVusse, Ellie Zomer, Lydia Steeby, Angelica Goitia, Riley Elders, Alia Garcia, Layray Paw, and Riley Gainey. Their leadership will be missed.
HOLLAND, MI
Girls Varsity Softball drop two to Zeeland West

After a few days off, the Dutch were not ablr to get anything going. The Dutch out hit the Dux but too many errors proved to be costly as Zeeland West took game 1 by the score of 12-2. The Dutch were determined to take game 2 and spoil Zeeland...
ZEELAND, MI
Boys Varsity Golf finishes 5th place at Ok Green Conference Match @ Pigeon Creek Golf Course

The Dutch traveled to Pigeon Creek Course to play in the OK Green Conference Finale, were we finished in 5th place. The Day was cut short, and were were only able to complete 9 of the 18 holes, due to the extremely wet conditions As a team we scored we scored a combined 191, which is the lowest of the season. Senior Chandler Dewitt had his lowest score of the season at 38, which allowed him to capture the All Conference Honorable Mention, with a year long average of 41 strokes per round.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

