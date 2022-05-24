Dutch Bats Come Alive in Game Two to Beat Zeeland West 9-3

Holland lost to Zeeland West in the first round of the district soccer tournament 5-0. Although Holland held the Dux off the scoreboard in the first half, the team conceded 5 goals in the second half to finish their season 8-10-1. “We played a great half against a very strong Zeeland West team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “We just didn’t have the stamina to hold them back. I was very proud of the way my girls fought. The seniors set the tone for the team tonight and throughout the season. I will miss them terribly.” The Holland seniors were Bri Eaves, Maria Rocha, Jen Lance, Amelia Accardo, Aidan VandeVusse, Ellie Zomer, Lydia Steeby, Angelica Goitia, Riley Elders, Alia Garcia, Layray Paw, and Riley Gainey. Their leadership will be missed.

