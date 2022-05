Follow for live updates and the latest Formula One news from the Monaco Grand Prix as practice gets underway today at the iconic circuit in Monte Carlo. The sight of Formula One cars sweeping their way through the Monte Carlo streets is one of the finest in motorsport and it is set to be an important weekend in the title race as defending champion Max Verstappen looks to increase the pressure on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will be aiming to deliver glory at his home circuit.Verstappen has won three races in a row to seize the championship lead from Leclerc...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO