The Dutch traveled to Pigeon Creek Course to play in the OK Green Conference Finale, were we finished in 5th place. The Day was cut short, and were were only able to complete 9 of the 18 holes, due to the extremely wet conditions As a team we scored we scored a combined 191, which is the lowest of the season. Senior Chandler Dewitt had his lowest score of the season at 38, which allowed him to capture the All Conference Honorable Mention, with a year long average of 41 strokes per round.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO