The BrewGrass Festival 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 28th from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Station. BrewGrass 2022 features bands from the Tri-state area including Cutler Station, Long Story, Jason Mays Band and Drift Mouth. The event will have longer hours, wine tent, along with craft beer and cider, local food and merchandise vendors.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO