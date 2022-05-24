ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What to Watch OTAs: Will Cole Holcomb Take Charge of Washington D?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven how much of a focus defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio put on certain players missing this phase of the offseason program and how it impacted communication during the season, it's reasonable to expect the team will want to have that position secured moving forward from here. That's the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

New York Giants OTA No. 5 Takeaways

The New York Giants wrapped up OTA No. 5 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, officially putting them halfway through their voluntary team workouts. They'll take a breather on Wednesday and return to the field Thursday for OTA No. 6, a practice that will be open to the media. Here's...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Colin Kaepernick works out for Las Vegas Raiders

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he became the center of political debate by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means to protest racial inequality and police violence. At the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and hasn't been on an NFL roster since.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

'He left me': Saints' Cam Jordan jokes about Matt Ryan's NFC South departure

Matt Ryan officially has a new team in a new division now, and nobody is taking the news harder than Ryan’s notorious rival. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke jokingly on Tuesday about Ryan’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan has the distinction of sacking Ryan 23 times over the years, which is the most that a single NFL quarterback has ever been sacked by a single defender.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Yardbarker

Vegas: Packers are One of The Favorites to Sign Seven Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Even after acquiring three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. Adding one more weapon for Rodgers could be beneficial for two reasons. It could help bridge the gap between the rookies their progression. Julio Jones could also be the missing piece for a 2022 Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

The Giants might have a dynamic run-blocking duo on the right side of the line

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of misery upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive line talent. Schoen added a number of backup linemen in free agency while also making a couple of big-moves to add starters. The Giants signed veteran Mark Glowinski in free agency to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting right guard. They also made a splash in the first round of the draft when they selected Alabama right tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The two of these linemen will combine on the right side to form a dynamic run-blocking duo.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Texans HC Lovie Smith: Davis Mills will 'be an excellent QB in the NFL'

Regardless of any criticisms or the existence of rumors that have linked the Houston Texans with proven quarterbacks such as Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers, Houston head coach Lovie Smith has made it clear since February that 2021 third-round draft pick Davis Mills is "our quarterback going into the season."
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cole Holcomb#Washington Commanders#Nfl Draft#Ota#American Football#Buffalo Nickel A#The Buffalo Nickel
Yardbarker

NFL insider: Colin Kaepernick's workout with Raiders 'went well,' 'door is open'

Having agreed to a massive contract extension with career-long Raider signal-caller Derek Carr earlier in the offseason, Las Vegas isn't in the market for a starting quarterback, but they did notably lose backup Marcus Mariota to the Atlanta Falcons earlier this year. Other quarterbacks currently on the Raiders depth chart include seldom-used youngsters Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham -- who both joined the organization this spring -- and rookie Chase Garbers, who signed with the club earlier this month after going undrafted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Tyreek Hill had low expectations before first Dolphins practice with Tua Tagovailoa

Before his first days of practice with the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill did not expect to see high-level talent in the passes thrown by his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It is safe to say that Hill was probably spoiled during his last four years playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. The six-time Pro Bowler was able to run routes in an elite offense and catch passes from one of the best quarterbacks on the planet in Patrick Mahomes. After being traded to the Dolphins in March, he will work with a very different level of QB in third-year man Tagovailoa.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders Visits Raiders Headquarters

The Las Vegas Raiders received a special visit from Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Sanders, who never played for the Silver and Black, took a visit to the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson, Nev. on Wednesday. During his visit, he envisioned how his NFL career would be with the...
HENDERSON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy