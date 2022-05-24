Vladimir Gutierrez drops sixth game of the year on Monday

The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day IL with Achilles tendonitis as reported by SNY TV. (SNY on Twitter) Aroldis Chapman has struggled for the past couple of weeks, giving up at least one run in five straight appearances to the tune of a 14.73 ERA and 3.27 WHIP in just 3 2/3 innings over that span. Amazingly he was actually able to record two saves during those five appearances. This came on the heels of 12 straight scoreless appearances to start the season so this appears to have been a growing issue. The Yankees hope the IL stint will be able to reduce inflammation in his left Achilles tendon so he can return as early as June 7 but time will tell with the 34-year old lefty. Clay Holmes (0.42 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 4 saves) has been named the Yankees closer while Chapman is out.

