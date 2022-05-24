ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Vladimir Gutierrez drops sixth game of the year on Monday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCincinnati Reds SP Vladimir Gutierrez pitched four innings on Monday, striking out five, walking two, and allowing four...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Giancarlo Stanton exits Tuesday's game with calf tightness

Stanton was pinch-hit for by Estevan Florial and the Yankees' broadcast team mentioned that they thought he may have tweaked something in his right leg in his previous at-bat. Injuries have always been Stanton's bugaboo, and calf injuries in particular are difficult to play through. The Yankees should update Stanton's status after the game but hopefully this is more of a precautionary move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Elvis Andrus leads A's to win with solo homer Tuesday

Oakland Athletics SS Elvis Andrus went 2-for-4 at the plate on Tuesday, hitting a solo homer as well as a game winning single that scored the tie breaking run in the A's 7-5 win over the Mariners. Fantasy Impact:. Andrus has not been great this season as he has a...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Heasley walks six across five innings in loss Tuesday

Jonathan Heasley pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five in Kansas City's 8-6 loss in Arizona on Tuesday. Jonathan Heasley's night could have been a lot worse with all of the traffic he allowed on the bases had it not been for two double plays turned by his defense. The 25-year old has now walked 13 batter in just 13 1/ innings across his three starts, a highly unsustainable trend, at least when it comes to sustaining a pitching career. Heasley is 0-2 with 4.73 ERA and 1.88 WHIP in three starts and carries zero fantasy relevancy at the moment. Heasley's next start is scheduled for Monday in Cleveland but fantasy managers should steer clear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Aroldis Chapman (Achilles tendonitis) placed on 15-day IL

The New York Yankees have placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the 15-day IL with Achilles tendonitis as reported by SNY TV. (SNY on Twitter) Aroldis Chapman has struggled for the past couple of weeks, giving up at least one run in five straight appearances to the tune of a 14.73 ERA and 3.27 WHIP in just 3 2/3 innings over that span. Amazingly he was actually able to record two saves during those five appearances. This came on the heels of 12 straight scoreless appearances to start the season so this appears to have been a growing issue. The Yankees hope the IL stint will be able to reduce inflammation in his left Achilles tendon so he can return as early as June 7 but time will tell with the 34-year old lefty. Clay Holmes (0.42 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 4 saves) has been named the Yankees closer while Chapman is out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
fantasypros.com

Jonathan Loaisiga the latest Yankee headed to IL

New York has been decimated in recent days with injuries. On Tuesday, closer Aroldis Chapman was put on the IL. DJ LeMahieu is dealing with a wrist injury and Giancarlo Stanton went for an MRI on his injured calf Wednesday. The Yankees are still holding onto first place in the AL East, but have lost four of their last six games.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens’ OTAs

According to multiple league sources, Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is not in attendance for the team's OTAs as the former MVP enters the final year of his rookie contract. (Pro Football Talk) Fantasy Impact:. Jackson's absence from OTAs marks the first time in his career that he has missed...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Darrel Williams to sign with Arizona

The 27-year-old played four years with Kansas City, racking up 912 rushing yards, 762 receiving yards, and 14 combined touchdowns. He will presumably slot in as the backup to James Conner in the Arizona offense, and he becomes a prime handcuff for fantasy managers, particularly given Conner's injury history.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Cordarrelle Patterson Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

RB Darrel Williams signed with the Cardinals this offseason. Former teammate Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted. Williams posted 1,000 yards from scrimmage, scored 8 TDs and had zero fumbles on 191 touches in 2021. He also proved that he could...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs
fantasypros.com

8 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (Fantasy Baseball)

Winning in the trade market is arguably more important to your squad’s success than the draft. The trades that push you up the standings are the ones where you capitalize on the high value of overachieving players for discounted high-pedigree or unlucky players who are underperforming. It doesn’t matter when you make these deals. As long as the players you acquire elevate their game and the guys you sent away experience diminished production, then you’ve successfully optimized your team and strengthened your push for a title. Below are our featured experts’ buy-low and sell-high suggestions to help you improve your roster.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet: Framber Valdez, Walker Buehler, Blake Snell (5/24)

Building the best DFS lineups for Cash and GPP contests is all about identifying the best ways to utilize your available budget by comparing projections to prices. Luckily, FantasyPros offers a complete suite of DFS tools that includes DFS Cheat Sheets, a DFS Lineup Optimizer, and more. Below is today’s FanDuel DFS Pitcher Cheat Sheet for the pitchers projected to score the most points.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Matt Carpenter scores twice in Yankees debut Thursday

Matt Carpenter scored two runs in his first game as a New York Yankee, crossing home plate both times he reached base Thursday despite not recording a hit. Carpenter signed a major league deal with the Yankees Thursday afternoon after being granted the release from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers he requested last week. Carpenter started as DH and batted 8th and could see more immediate at-bats with the recent injury/illness rash in the Yankee clubhouse. Worth a speculative add with you have the roster spot.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Ronald Acuna Jr. diagnosed with Grade 1 quad strain

Acuna was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a tight quad, and although managers never want to hear the word "strain" when it comes to a soft tissue injury, the effect is blunted a bit because it's Grade 1. Snitker said that Acuna will not play Thursday but could DH within a few days. Given Acuna's seemingly superhuman ability to bounce back from injuries - he stole a base in three of his first four games back after missing nearly a week with a groin strain - fantasy managers shouldn't get too worked up about this injury. Even if he needs a short IL stint, his production when in the lineup is so elite that managers should prefer to miss a week of production in exchange for a fully healthy Acuna. In 80 plate appearances, he is slashing .292/.400/.446 with a ridiculous eight steals already. Fantasy managers should take a deep breath and expect a short absence, but no long-term ill effects.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Aaron Civale placed on the injured list

The Cleveland Guardians placed pitcher Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL Wednesday night with a sore left glute. He was injured in Friday’s game while attempting to make a play at first base. (Joe Noga on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Civale has had a rough start to the season, posting...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Ronald Acuna Jr. (right quad tightness) scratched from lineup Wednesday

Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, Ronald Acuna Jr. has been removed from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies. (David O'Brien on Twitter) Acuna Jr. experienced right groin tightness that forced a little rehab earlier this month, so the lineup removal is out of precaution following the outfielder's discomfort during pregame warmup. Hopefully sitting Wednesday precludes any near future flare ups for Acuna, who has already battled back from a 2021 torn ACL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

DJ LeMahieu has clean MRI on wrist; could return in day or two

DJ LeMahieu had an MRI on his left wrist that was negative. He received a cortisone injection and could return within a day or two. (Bryan Hoch on Twitter) LeMahieu was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with wrist discomfort, so it's good to see that he isn't dealing with anything severe. This sounds like just the normal wear and tear of a season, so don't expect LeMahieu to see a significant downturn in performance. The versatile veteran is currently slashing .250/.329/.375 this season.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Mookie Betts collects three hits in Dodgers win Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers RF Mookie Betts went 3-for-5 at the plate on Thursday, hitting two singles along with a double, and walking once in the Dodgers' 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Fantasy Impact:. Betts continued his tear on Thursday as he collected three more hits and now has a batting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Julio Urias allows just one run in Dodgers loss Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Julio Urias pitched six innings on Wednesday, striking out three, walking three, and allowing four hits for one earned run in the Dodgers 1-0 loss to the Nationals. Fantasy Impact:. Urias saw his record decrease to below .500 as he is now sitting at 3-4 on...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy