Mobile, AL

Join us to Toast a Legend, honoring Zack Miller

By Heather Healy
WPMI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis event will be held on June 4th from 2-6pm at Mobile's newest...

mynbc15.com

WPMI

Apple CEO Tim Cook buys Robertsdale High School new band instruments

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Baldwin County marching band has a new brand new sound thanks to a tech giant. The Robertsdale High School band members were all given new instruments. Courtesy of Apple CEO and Robertsdale High School graduate Tim Cook. With growth exploding in Baldwin County, band...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope couple gets new “Home Sweet Home” from two charitable foundations

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Thanks to the generosity of dozens of sponsors and two charitable foundations, a Fairhope couple will soon have a brand-new home of their own. The Baldwin County Homebuilders Association Charitable Foundation and the PR Foundation partnered in this first-time project called “Home Sweet Home.”. Johnny...
FAIRHOPE, AL
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

MPD offers Boots & Badges Kids Camp this summer

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department Mounted Unit and Community Services Unit are excited to host “Boots & Badges Kids Camp” this summer. Kids, ages 6-12, can spend four fun-packed days with Mobile’s Mounted Unit police officers at the barn. The camp is perfect for kids who want to learn more about the role of police officers on horseback and have a love for animals. The camp dates are June 27 – 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

“Cowboy Candy” Candied Jalapeños at Punta Clara Kitchen

Studio 10′s Chelsey stopped by Punta Clara Kitchen in Point Clear to see how their Cowboy Candy is made! These candied jalapeños bring the sweet heat, adding a kick of flavor to everything from cheese and crackers to sandwiches, burgers and tacos. The possibilities are plentiful!. Punta Clara...
POINT CLEAR, AL
WPMI

Gulf Shores adding 12 pickleball courts to Sportsplex

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Gulf Shores will be adding 12 new outdoor, lighted pickleball courts at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex. These courts will be located on the east side of Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium and share the parking lot with the Varsity Baseball Field. With...
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

First steps taken to bring a waterpark to new Mobile Sportsplex

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — When the county commission acquired the land for its Sportsplex just off I-10 and I-65, they were dreaming big... and why not? It's a big piece of land in a busy location. And though it's only in its beginning phases, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Bradley Byrne named Mobile Chamber President and CEO

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Bradley Byrne has been named the next president and chief executive officer of the Mobile Chamber effective June 1, 2022. “After an extensive, nationwide search, we are excited to share that native Mobilian, former state Senator, former Chancellor of Alabama’s Community College System and former Congressman Bradley Byrne will become the next president and CEO of the Mobile Chamber,” said Terry Harbin, who has led the Chamber’s search committee. “We had many outstanding applicants for this top-level leadership position, and the committee invested much time and due diligence in finding the next leader of the Mobile Chamber.”
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Buzz Jordan loses race for Mobile County DA

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Buzz Jordan lost to Keith Blackwood in the primary election race for Mobile County District Attorney. Jordan was assistant DA years ago for about a decade and will now continue his work as a prosecutor at his independent practice. Jordan said he was looking forward...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 fugitives with ties to Mobile Co. arrested by U.S. Marshals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Marshals took two men into custody that were featured on WKRG’s Fugitive of the Week segment.   Dereck Michael Robinson surrendered to law enforcement Thursday, May 26. Robinson violated his parole, which stemmed from a 2010 drug conviction in South Alabama. Robinson was featured on the WKRG’S segment which aired […]
MOBILE, AL

