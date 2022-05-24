ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Lady Musketeers 10-run rule Clarksville

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 6 days ago

The Eastern High School softball team opened Class 2A sectional play Monday night at...

salemleader.com

salemleader.com

Softball sectional champions!

Both West Washington and Eastern claimed sectional championships Saturday afternoon. The Eastern Lady Musketeers won Class 2A Sectional 46 by beating Providence 4-0 in the title game at Mitchell. Eastern made the run by beating Clarksville in the first round, Paoli in the second and then knocking off the Lady...
salemleader.com

Clifford Cozart

Mr. Clifford Cozart, age 85, of Salem, passed away Sunday, May 29 at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Mr. Cozart was born April 23, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois the son of Loyd and Thelma Setser Cozart. He was a retired diesel mechanic. Clifford was an Army veteran and a member of Salem VFW and American Legion.
SALEM, IN
salemleader.com

Shawn T. Price

Shawn T. Price, age 79, of Borden passed away Sunday May 29, 2022 at the University of Louisville. Born on August 19, 1942 in New Albany, Indiana, he was the son of the late Arthur C. Price and Rochel Louise (Spaulding) Price. On October 26, 2012, he married Marjorie (Gay) Price who survives.
BORDEN, IN
wevv.com

Indiana State Police searching for 2 missing teens

The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
WALTON, IN
WCIA

Two hurt in I-70 crash, driver ticketed

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt on Saturday and one of them was ticketed when their cars collided on Interstate 70. The crash happened at Milepost 85 at approximately 2:36 a.m. From their preliminary investigation, state troopers determined that, for unknown reasons, a car driven by 21-year-old Braden Doxey of Greenwood, Ind. […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
salemleader.com

New product event at 3 Stories

Check out lots of great summer fashions including new swim wear and accessories at 3 Stories Trading Co. They also have new toys, books and activities from new brands and never before seen summer fashions for boys and girls from Honeydew and more. The store has special hours for the...
SALEM, IN
The Associated Press

Lilly plans new $2.1 billion manufacturing sites in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new Indiana manufacturing sites, a move that’s expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the Hoosier state, the company announced Wednesday. The new facilities will expand the Indianapolis-based company’s manufacturing network for active...
SCDNReports

Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife Arrested

Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife ArrestedIndiana State Police. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

5 Kids Involved in Weekend Golf Cart Accident

Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
MONTGOMERY, IN
FOX59

3 confirmed tornadoes in Indiana Saturday, May 21st 2022

INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman in stable condition after Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Early this morning, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Department responded to a report of a person shot on Broad Ripple Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a female victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Sun King Barrel House. The woman is currently in in stable condition.  This is preliminary information and […]
WISH-TV

Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

