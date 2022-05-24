Lady Musketeers 10-run rule Clarksville

Both West Washington and Eastern claimed sectional championships Saturday afternoon. The Eastern Lady Musketeers won Class 2A Sectional 46 by beating Providence 4-0 in the title game at Mitchell. Eastern made the run by beating Clarksville in the first round, Paoli in the second and then knocking off the Lady...
Mr. Clifford Cozart, age 85, of Salem, passed away Sunday, May 29 at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Mr. Cozart was born April 23, 1937, in Peoria, Illinois the son of Loyd and Thelma Setser Cozart. He was a retired diesel mechanic. Clifford was an Army veteran and a member of Salem VFW and American Legion.
Shawn T. Price, age 79, of Borden passed away Sunday May 29, 2022 at the University of Louisville. Born on August 19, 1942 in New Albany, Indiana, he was the son of the late Arthur C. Price and Rochel Louise (Spaulding) Price. On October 26, 2012, he married Marjorie (Gay) Price who survives.
The Indiana State Police is looking for two missing teens Saturday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12 year old white male, 5 foot tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt on Saturday and one of them was ticketed when their cars collided on Interstate 70. The crash happened at Milepost 85 at approximately 2:36 a.m. From their preliminary investigation, state troopers determined that, for unknown reasons, a car driven by 21-year-old Braden Doxey of Greenwood, Ind. […]
Check out lots of great summer fashions including new swim wear and accessories at 3 Stories Trading Co. They also have new toys, books and activities from new brands and never before seen summer fashions for boys and girls from Honeydew and more. The store has special hours for the...
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than a month after a 5-year-old boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Indiana, a small community is rallying together to lay the unidentified child to rest. Even though community members don't know the boy's name or where he's from, they are still vowing...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly and Company plans to invest $2.1 billion in two new Indiana manufacturing sites, a move that’s expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the Hoosier state, the company announced Wednesday. The new facilities will expand the Indianapolis-based company’s manufacturing network for active...
UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe has been removed. Connie Moore, the mother of Casey White, has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for her son’s legal fees. She’s set a goal of $100,000. As of Friday afternoon, $275 had been raised. The fundraiser only refers...
Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking and Wife ArrestedIndiana State Police. Former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking, 48, was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. Luking resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in October 2019.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN — The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has put out another alert to be on the lookout for a teen from Central Indiana who may be in the area. 17-year-old Kimber Bowles has been missing since November from her home in Fishers. She is a white...
Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
ROCKY RIPPLE, Ind. (WISH) — On May 10, the Rocky Ripple Town Council voted to give preliminary approval to the construction of a levee along the White River. To make room for the project, 13 homes in the Marion County enclave of about 650 people could be demolished, and the residents will be relocated as part of eminent domain.
INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon. Quick information on the tornadoes Three weak tornadoes total 3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County 3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County […]
INDIANAPOLIS — Early this morning, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Department responded to a report of a person shot on Broad Ripple Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a female victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of Sun King Barrel House. The woman is currently in in stable condition. This is preliminary information and […]
Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
Trooper Luke Tipton of the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post was patrolling in the area of Main Street and Pierce Street in Liberty, Indiana when he stopped a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado for not having a plate displayed on the rear of the truck.
Indiana Man Charged with Murdering Senior CitizenScreenshot. A man has been arrested after reportedly robbing and murdering a 70-year-old man in Indiana. Jesus Mazariegos was found by police in Indianapolis after receiving reports of a man down.
Comments / 0