Kickoff times for Billy Napier's first season as the Florida Gators head coach are beginning to emerge. Following May 17's announcement that the Gators will take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 P.M. ET on Friday, Nov. 25, CBS shared on Wednesday that UF will face their SEC east rival Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 29 at 3:30 P.M. ET. The matchup will air on SEC on CBS.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO