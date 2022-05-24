PREP ROUNDUP: HPCA wins NCISAA 3A baseball title

MOORESVILLE — Third-seeded High Point Christian defeated top-seeded SouthLake Christian 2-1 and 8-4 in the final two games of the NCISAA 3A baseball championship series Saturday at Moor Park.

The Cougars, who also captured state titles in 2009 and 2019, won the best-of-three series 3-2 after losing the opener 12-1 on Friday.

Noah Hill went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs to lead HPCA. Owen Smith also had two doubles. Trace Aufderhar got the pitching win, striking out 12 in six innings, before Tony Lopez picked up the save.

The Cougars (26-9) trailed SouthLake (17-8) by a 3-1 margin in the third but scored seven of the game’s final eight runs over the last three innings of the game to surge ahead. They finished with 13 hits for the game.

WESTCHESTER CD, THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL

ROCKY MOUNT — Westchester Country Day fell 11-5 against The Burlington School on Saturday at Faith Christian in the second game of the NCISAA 2A baseball championship series.

The Spartans (22-6), the top seed in the West, clinched the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning 12-1 on Friday.

Crawford Elrod had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wildcats (17-6), the No. 2 seed from the West. Tate Vogler also had two hits and an RBI, while Jameson Calfee had a hit and an RBI. Josh Hammond added an RBI, while Caleb Hammond had a double.

Vogler struck out seven in five innings pitching, as Carson Daniel and Bryce Hooker also made mound appearances.

TRACK NCHSAA 4A STATE MEET

GREENSBORO — Southwest Guilford’s Sady Moody won the girls discus during Saturday’s NCHSAA 4A track and field championship at NC A&T.

Moody won with a mark of 129-10.

Glenn’s Jahnaul Ritzie also finished fourth in the boys shot put with a throw of 52-02.25.

Cuthbertson won the boys title with 57 points, while Mount Tabor (51) was second. Glenn (five) tied for 37th. Cuthbertson also won the girls title with 64 points, ahead of Mallard Creek (58) in second. Southwest (10) was 22nd.

NCHSAA 1A STATE MEET

GREENSBORO — Area schools combined for a half-dozen top-five finishes in Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A track and field championship at NC A&T.

Posting top-five results for Thomasville were: Faith Thompson (fourth — girls shot put, 31-08.25), plus the boys 4x100 (third, 44.38) and boys 4x200 (fourth, 1:31.52) relays.

Finishing in the top five for Bishop McGuinness were: Andrew Lanku (second — boys shot put, 49-06.25) and Grace Harriman (fifth — girls shot put, 31-06.75; fifth — girls discus, 94-11).

Mountain Island Charter won the boys championship with 99 points, ahead of Union Academy with 52. Swain County won the girls title with 80 points, topping North Rowan with 77. Bishop’s girls (21.66) were 11th while Thomasville (five) was 30th. Thomasville’s boys (16) were 14th and Bishop’s boys (10) were 25th.

NCISAA DIV. III STATE MEET

MOUNT OLIVE — Westchester Country Day totaled nine top-five individual finishes — including a win by Cruz Hesling — and a top-five finish by the boys team to highlight the NCISAA Division I track and field championship Friday and Saturday at the University of Mount Olive.

Hesling won the boys 1600 in a time of 4:52.27, plus took second in the boys 3200 (10:17.20) and fourth in the boys 800 (2:12.88).

Also finishing in the top five for the Wildcats were: Ali Schwartz (third — girls 3200, 12:38.77; fourth — girls 1600, 5:41.67; fifth — girls 800, 2:33.80) and Connor Apple (second — boys pole vault, 9-6), as well as the boys 4x200 (fourth, 1:35.43) and boys 4x400 (fourth, 3:52.39) relays.

NCISAA DIV. II STATE MEET

GASTONIA — High Point Christian’s Isaiah Sanders won two events to lead the boys team to a top-10 finish during the NCISAA Division II track and field championship Friday and Saturday at Gaston Christian.

Sanders won the boys 100 in a time of 10.97 and the boys 200 in a time of 22.33.

Also posting top-five finishes for the Cougars were: Georgia Walls (fifth — girls 200, 26.77), plus the girls 4x200 (fifth, 1:51.50), girls 4x100 (fifth, 54.31) and boys 4x100 (fifth, 45.50) relays.

Coastal Christian won the boys title with 179.5 points, followed by Forsyth Country Day with 69.5. HPCA was 10th with 29. Asheville School won the girls championship with 117.5, trailed by Coastal Christian with 101. HPCA was 13th with 12.

NCISAA DIV. I STATE MEET

RALEIGH — Donovan Calhoun had a pair of podium finishes to highlight the NCISAA Division I track and field championship Friday and Saturday at Ravenscroft.

Calhourn was third in the boys 100 with a time of 10.91 seconds and third in the boys 200 with a time of 21.92.

Providence Day captured both team titles — totaling 143.5 for the boys, ahead of Christ School with 119.5, and 164 for the girls, beating Charlotte Country Day with 134.5. Wesleyan was 12th in the boys with 12 and 15th in the girls with four.