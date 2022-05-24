ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pipe Manufacturer Announces $12.8 Million North Carolina Factory

By Andy Szal
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 3 days ago

A manufacturer...

www.thomasnet.com

wraltechwire.com

Nash County set for economic expansion as Raleigh-based SinnovaTek buys, builds facility – with others on the way

MIDDLESEX – SinnovaTek, the Raleigh-based food-processing company who provides entrepreneurs and established companies access to a manufacturing line using technology licensed through North Carolina State University, is in the process of constructing an 100,000 square-foot facility in Middlesex. The company is just one of the firms that Nash County...
NASH COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

Solar and battery energy storage sites coming to NC

Two sites in Duplin County are already operational and interconnected with Four County EMC. North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives are adding solar and battery energy storage at 14 sites across the state. Six of them are in rural areas of Eastern North Carolina. According to a news release, the utility-scale solar and battery storage locations will generate more than 23 megawatts of energy from more than 75,000 solar panels. Two sites in Duplin County are already operational. Eight more locations are expected to go online by the end of the year, including projects in Greene, Hyde, and Sampson counties. Once complete, the sites will provide enough energy to power more than 23,000 homes.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Nucor to Acquire Door Manufacturer in $3 Billion Deal

Steel manufacturer Nucor Corp. will pay some...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier to Invest $78 Million in Alabama Factory

An auto supplier that entered the U.S....
AUBURN, AL
spectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 surging again in North Carolina, wastewater testing shows

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is rising again, with more than 27,600 new cases reported in the last week, state data shows. But that number, a 16% increase over the previous week, doesn’t tell the whole story. With all these take-home tests on the market, people who get sick are not necessarily reporting the results to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
CARY, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

6 Famous Foods Born in North Carolina

Welcome to North Carolina! Home of great weather and even better foods. While you enjoy some of your favorite foods and drinks, ever wondered where they originated? Enjoy some of your favorite treats in their birthplace and learn even more than you ever thought you could. North Carolina is home...
FOOD & DRINKS
Manufacturing
Economy
Politics
Jobs
carolinajournal.com

Bill aims for ‘equity’ in fueling vehicles for free

House Bill 1049 would force business owners with "free" electric vehicle charging stations to explain how their customers are subsidizing the service. The bill also would ban electric vehicle charging stations on state and local government property unless the same locations offer gasoline or diesel fuel at no charge. There’s...
POLITICS
WFAE

North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fiberon to Create 300 Jobs in Tennessee with New Facility

Composite building materials company Fiberon has begun...
COLUMBIA, TN
cbs17

New airline takes inaugural flight out of RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport announces they are welcoming a new airline. Avelo became RDU’s 13th airline when it launched a new route to Tweed-New Haven Airport Thursday morning. The nonstop flight to southern Connecticut provides an affordable option for visiting New England and the metro New York area – RDU’s most frequently visited market.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

Freebies and More to Celebrate National Hamburger Day in North Carolina

The burger of my choice is a medium-rare cooked burger with American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. That to me sounds amazing with a side of fries. Americans love us some hamburgers. It is a cookout staple. On May 28th each year we celebrate National Hamburger Day. This is to honor one of America’s favorite sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC

