Pipe Manufacturer Announces $12.8 Million North Carolina Factory

Two sites in Duplin County are already operational and interconnected with Four County EMC. North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives are adding solar and battery energy storage at 14 sites across the state. Six of them are in rural areas of Eastern North Carolina. According to a news release, the utility-scale solar and battery storage locations will generate more than 23 megawatts of energy from more than 75,000 solar panels. Two sites in Duplin County are already operational. Eight more locations are expected to go online by the end of the year, including projects in Greene, Hyde, and Sampson counties. Once complete, the sites will provide enough energy to power more than 23,000 homes.

DUPLIN COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO