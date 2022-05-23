Opera Company Of Middlebury LIVE

Editor’s note: Angelo Lynn is the editor and publisher of the Addison County Independent, a sister publication to the Mountain Times. In the movie, “Don’t Look Up,” a huge comet is approaching Earth on a trajectory that’s sure to cause cataclysmic destruction upon impact. The president, however, chooses to tell her supporters not to believe the scientists who are trying to inform the nation, and world, of the yet-unseen gigantic rock that will soon collide with Earth. The chant among the president’s followers becomes “don’t look up” — a parody of those who initially chose to deny the deadly threat of the Covid-19 virus (following ex-president Trump’s lead) and, by extension, of their refusal to wear face masks once it was proven to help prevent its spread.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO