Middlebury, VT

Opera Company Of Middlebury LIVE

By Walter Parker
vpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Opera Company of Middlebury visits VPR's Stetson...

www.vpr.org

Comments / 0

Addison Independent

Deb Brisson and The Hay Burners to play at Brandon Music

Brandon Music welcomes the return of the popular Deb Brisson and The Hay Burners on Saturday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will open Brandon Music’s 2022 and final season. Brisson and the Hay Burners are a group of veteran Addison County performers, led by Brisson’s powerful, expressive...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
bennington.edu

Taking a Breath with TF

Thomas Finegar ’22 discusses their roles as the Drama SEPC representative, co-founder of the Improv Club, Lortel Fellow, admissions intern, and creator and actor in the spring student production, Creature. A graduating senior, Thomas Finegar ’22 has spent their time at Bennington becoming a multi-hyphenate. Their current resume...
BENNINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Good Heart Farmstead to Open Worcester Store and Café; Pizza on Earth Closes

Katie Spring and Edge Fuentes of Good Heart Farmstead will open a new farm store and café on Saturday, May 28, in the space previously occupied by the Post Office Café at 34 Worcester Village Road in Worcester. The Good Heart Farm Store will sell plants and produce from the farm along with other locally grown and made groceries. To start, Spring said, the store will offer café service, including coffee, tea and baked goods on Saturdays only.
WORCESTER, VT
willistonobserver.com

Mule Bar leases Taft Corners landmark

Blair House outfitted to keep The Big Mule Wagon on the road. The Blair House is returning to its roots in food and beverage service — sort of. Owners of Winooski’s Mule bar have signed a lease with Judge Development for the 1840s-era home at the corner of Routes 2 and 2A. But it won’t be a welcoming place for visitors like it was during its days as a tavern serving travelers along the route from Montpelier to Burlington. The Mule Bar is using the long-vacant house — which today stands charmingly out of place amid the national chain restaurants surrounding it — as a prep kitchen for a new food truck venture called The Big Mule Wagon.
BURLINGTON, VT
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Middlebury, VT
Middlebury, VT
Entertainment
Barton Chronicle

Keith Beadle surveys a border village

DERBY LINE — Keith Beadle, who recently retired from a long-held position as a Derby Line Village Trustee, has seen a lot of changes in his neighborhood over the past few decades. He was born in Newport, and grew up in Newport Center. He moved away from home to go to college at the University of Vermont and later becoming a junior high schoolteacher in Woodstock.
NEWPORT, VT
Mountain Times

WSESU superintendent David Baker moves on

By Curt Peterson After 10 years as superintendent of Windsor Southeast Supervisory Union (WSESU), David Baker is leaving to accept the position of superintendent at Orange Southwest Supervisory Union (OSSU), in Hardwick in the Northeast Kingdom. WSESU includes the towns […] Read More The post WSESU superintendent David Baker moves on appeared first on The Mountain Times.
HARDWICK, VT
WCAX

Veterans’ retreat center purchases Malone campus

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Veterans helping veterans is the mission behind a new retreat center in New York’s North Country. The sights and sounds of the Adirondacks can offer peace of mind, and that is exactly what Homeward Bound Adirondacks hopes it can give to veterans across the country.
MALONE, NY
vpr.org

At many Vermont hospitals, ‘COVID never left’

Nearly every day, employees at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington have an incident command meeting where they talk about how they’re going to safely staff the hospital the following day. That’s because so many workers are out with COVID, on top of high numbers of open positions. It’s...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

PSA campaign urges drivers to share the road with horses

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is home to 75,000 horses -- nearly three times the population of Orleans County. But despite how commonplace they are, the state is still finding that some people are discourteous to horses they see on the roads. The Vermont Horse Council and the state Thursday...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
Mountain Times

Featured Pets for May 25-31, 2022

Koda—3-year-old. female. Mixed small breed. Chocolate. I am a total goofball, and love people! I think walks are the most fun, and I can play with toys all day long. I am looking for a family who can keep me […] Read More The post Featured Pets for May 25-31, 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Rabid bobcat attacks Windsor man and his cat inside home

When Mike Peabody heard a noise outside his home unlike any he’d heard before, he figured his cat was involved. But as he followed the commotion into his house, he encountered a different sort of feline. “I ran into the bathroom thinking I was going to be breaking up...
WINDSOR, VT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
VTDigger

Store manager accuses Upper Valley grocery co-op of racial discrimination

Doren Hall talked with Valley News columnist Jim Kenyon about the racism he’s encountered since taking the helm of the Lebanon Co-op, the largest store in the chain with more than 100 employees in Vermont and New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Store manager accuses Upper Valley grocery co-op of racial discrimination.
WCAX

Bennington to hold final May Job Fest

A Highgate woman was killed when her car flipped on Interstate 89 in Georgia. Police say another driver involved in the crash was charged with drunk driving. A fire at an Upper Valley motel is being investigated. Some buyers forgoing home inspections amid hot market. Updated: 3 hours ago. The...
BENNINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Covid’s back: Should masking be too?

Editor’s note: Angelo Lynn is the editor and publisher of the Addison County Independent, a sister publication to the Mountain Times. In the movie, “Don’t Look Up,” a huge comet is approaching Earth on a trajectory that’s sure to cause cataclysmic destruction upon impact. The president, however, chooses to tell her supporters not to believe the scientists who are trying to inform the nation, and world, of the yet-unseen gigantic rock that will soon collide with Earth. The chant among the president’s followers becomes “don’t look up” — a parody of those who initially chose to deny the deadly threat of the Covid-19 virus (following ex-president Trump’s lead) and, by extension, of their refusal to wear face masks once it was proven to help prevent its spread.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Community members mourn death of Vermont cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson

BURKE, Vt. — East Burke native and elite cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson was shot and killed in Texas almost two weeks ago. Texas officials are searching to track down the person they believe is responsible. The 25-year-old was in Austin for a competition. Police say her friend returned home...
EAST BURKE, VT
nhbr.com

Opinion: We need a reality check on Casella’s conclusions

John Casella is the CEO of Casella Waste Systems, the Vermont corporation that owns and operates the soon-to-be-closed NCES landfill in Bethlehem. He is having a hard time getting permits from the NH Department of Environmental Services to replace NCES with a new, even larger landfill, about five miles away in Dalton.
DALTON, NH
WCAX

New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

The first official cases of bird flu in Vermont started showing up last month after two bald eagles were found dead in Grand Isle and Chittenden Counties. Departing Burlington tenants leave discarded items on city property. Updated: 5 hours ago. With many leases expiring June 1, hundreds of tenants in...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

The Addiction Crisis Prompts Employers to Make Adjustments in the Workplace

Rhino Foods, which makes cookie dough and other fillings for ice cream, has long sought to be welcoming to workers. The company has made it a policy to hire refugees and other New Americans, and it employs a coach to help workers meet needs such as transportation and childcare. Rhino even makes short-term and emergency loans available to staff.

