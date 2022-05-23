ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Blotters – May 20, 2022

 

An 18-year-old male from Newburgh was charged with driving with ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket for May 25. Devin Albino, 25, of Broadalbin, was arrested on a warrant for petty larceny, a misdemeanor, and turned over to the Newburgh police department. Matthew...

Eyewitness News

3 from Brooklyn, NY accused of ‘organized retail theft’ East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - East Lyme police said they arrested two women and a man for what they described as “organized retail theft” of nearly $8,000 in items. Monique Coley, 26, Tyiesha Harper, 37, and 37-year-old Craig Ragland, all of Brooklyn, NY, face larceny-related charges. An officer...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman biker injured in Port Jervis accident

PORT JERVIS – A single-vehicle accident that occurred in Port Jervis just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening, May 24, required MEDIVAC transport of one individual. According to Information provided by Port Jervis Police Department, a single female motorcycle operator was traveling in a southerly direction when she hit gravel and lost control of her motorcycle. The area was a curvy one-way section on Kingston Avenue, near the cross streets of Culvert and Cahoonzie.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek witnesses to latest Poughkeepsie gunfire

POUGHKEEPSIE – Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating an incident in which several rounds were fired from different weapons while children were making their way home from school on Tuesday, May 24. At approximately 3:08 pm, city 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting shots fired in the area of Main...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police demand town supervisor refrain from speaking about investigation

FISHKILL – The lawyer for the Town of Fishkill Police union (PBA) has sent a letter to Town Supervisor Ozzy Albra, requesting him to refrain from speaking about the status of ongoing police investigations. At a recent town board meeting, Albra said that a recent shooting victim was innocent, even though the investigation has not been completed.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Monroe man arrested after 90 mph police chase

TOWN OF WALLKILL – A high-speed chase by State Police in pursuit of a man in the Town of Wallkill shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday led to his arrest in Rock Hill. Troopers from the Wallkill barracks were en route to a possible burglary in the Town of Wallkill with emergency lights on when they attempted to pass a 2010 Toyota Corolla traveling west on Route 17M. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed reaching 90 mph.
MONROE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Monroe man arrested following a pursuit and vehicle crash.

Monroe man arrested following a pursuit and vehicle crash. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 12:55 a.m., state police from the Middletown barracks were en-route to a possible burglary in the town of Wallkill with emergency lights activated. Troopers attempted to pass a 2010 white Toyota Corolla traveling west on State Route 17M in front of them when the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the operator, later identified as Isaya P. Dolson, age 27 from the town of Monroe, failed to comply and fled. The pursuit entered Sullivan County and ended when Dolson crashed into an embankment on Rock Hill Drive causing the vehicle to become disabled. Dolson was taken into custody and charged with felony DWI, Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a felony. He was also charged with Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree, a misdemeanor and issued 21 tickets. Investigation revealed that Dolson and the vehicle he was driving were not related to the burglary complaint in the town of Wallkill. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 minutes and reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour.
MONROE, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police arrested a city of Beacon man for Grand Larceny

State Police arrested a city of Beacon man for Grand Larceny. On May 23, 2022, State Police from the Ellenville barracks arrested Quamaine Dawkins, age 30 from Beacon for Grand Larceny 4th degree, a felony. Dawkins was shopping at Wal-Mart in the town of Wawarsing when he was observed by loss prevention not scanning items at the self-checkout. He attempted to steal $1,520 worth of items.
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Ellenville school locked down over student makes threat in jest

ELLENVILLE – Two 13-year-old eighth grade boys attending Ellenville Junior Senior High School are in hot water after they jokingly made a threat about a gun on Thursday morning. Village Police converged on the school along with the Ulster County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s Offices and State Police....
ELLENVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Teen Accused Of Assaulting Student During Fight At North Rockland HS

An 18-year-old is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly assaulting a student inside a Hudson Valley high school with a glass bottle in retaliation for a previous fight, police said. The incident happened in Rockland County shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at North Rockland High School in...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ellenville schools on lockdown – two subjects in custody

ELLENVILLE – The Ellenville Central School District schools are currently on lockdown status and multiple police units began responding to the elementary and junior-senior high schools at approximately 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Police radio communications indicate that two subjects were in police custody related to the unspecified threat at...
ELLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hopewell Junction woman killed in fall at Platte Cove

TOWN OF HUNTER – A Hopewell Junction woman was killed when she fell while hiking in the Town of Hunter, state DEC forest rangers report. On Sunday, May 22 just after 12:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Allwine responded to Platte Cove Road for a report of a fallen hiker. Rangers...
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY
Daily Voice

12-Year-Old Attacked By Bear At Park In Hudson Valley

A 12-year-old Boy Scout is on the mend after an encounter with a black bear left him with minor injuries, ABC7 reports.Henry Ayers told the outlet he was with his troop from Cooperstown camping at Harriman State Park, located in both Rockland and Orange counties, Sunday, May 1, when he awoke to a s…
ORANGE, CT
thephoto-news.com

Parades, ceremonies and more Memorial Day events

Annual Memorial Weekend Carnival: Washingtonville, N.Y. Washingtonville Knights of Columbus’ Annual Memorial Weekend Carnival at Vern Allen Park kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and ends on Monday, May 30. Unlimited ride wristbands, food and games will be available for purchase. Sunday, May 29. Town of...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY

