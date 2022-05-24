LISTEN: Richie Bustillo on Texas Nights with Scotty Bennett 5/23/22

RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
Actress Aisha Hinds and entrepreneur Silky Valenté are officially married! The couple tied the knot on May 21 with a beautiful wedding ceremony on the Isle of Spice. Here’s what we know about the lovely event!. According to Essence.com, the pair hosted their nuptials in St. George’s, Grenada—the...
