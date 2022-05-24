Congregate Lunch Menu - June 2022

The KNOW GOOD Market is going pro with Hartford Athletic on Saturday, August 6th from 4:00PM-10:00PM. The pop-up street food tradition will turn into a one-day-only festival of amazing local food and culture at Trinity Health Stadium. For those familiar with Feast in Parkville, expect the same vibe turned up to 11 for a six hour food truck festival and more. Dozens of the region’s best food trucks and carts will surround the pitch at Trinity Health Stadium and Hartford Athletic’s match on the road against Memphis 901 FC will be displayed live on the video board. Expect amazing food and great chances to shop and experience the best of local brands and artisans. The day will feature an amazing live DJ line up that will keep the KNOW GOOD vibe going all day.
TORRINGTON — Drawn to the city’s Main Street because of its “downtown vibe,” a couple who have worked at other barber shops in the city have decided to strike out on their own. Amy Pozzo and Braulio Abreu took the plunge and opened Barber’s Ink on...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Nicola “Nick” Caputo, founder of the well-known restaurant, Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield has passed away. Caputo is survived by his wife Edda Caputo, daughters Rita and Carmela, his son Tony along with other relatives and friends. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement Thursday...
The five-bedroom, 2-1/2-bath Wallingford home had a lot going for it when Hong Lin and her husband, Jinbin Zhai, decided to move there from Drexel Hill in 2004, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer. They liked the 2,340 square-foot spacious layout of the Colonial and the “very quiet and...
Rebranded as Hartford Taste, Connecticut’s favorite food festival is back! Festivities will take place at Constitution Plaza on June 10th – 11th from 11 AM – 10 PM. That’s two days of good food, good music, and good company. People from throughout the region will come to our Capital City to taste a variety of food from our top-notch eateries, relax, and have fun.
NEW BRITAIN – Dog owners: this one’s for you. June is Dog Licensing Month in the City of New Britain and residents must register their dogs, providing proof of up-to-date vaccinations, between June 1 and 30. All existing dog licenses will expire June 30. “It is important to...
BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — Lake McDonough in Barkhamsted will be closed off from swimming until further notice due to lifeguard staffing shortages, officials said. The Metropolitan District (MDC) made the announcement Thursday, just before the Memorial Day weekend. The lake requires lifeguards to be present and does not have a...
Imagine wandering around your local mall, minding your own business as you go to poke your head into some stores. Suddenly, out of nowhere you get caught in the rain. But it's not a nasty pipe leak above you. No, this is the only kind of rain we ever want to be unexpectedly caught in: a shower of those good ol' dollar bills, baby.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Memorial Day weekend is loaded with events ranging from racing to butterflies and faires. It also brings back some of the parades that were canceled last year during the pandemic to honor those who have served. Here are...
CONNECTICUT, USA — As we round out the month of May with Memorial Day weekend, there are plenty of parades and events being held around the state that honor those who gave their lives for our country. A list of parades across the state is listed below. Before the...
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Thursday was a big day for Tweed-New Haven Airport. Three new flight destinations were added to the airport. The day featured clear skies as Avelo’s inaugural flight to Baltimore on Thursday morning. “We’re serving the markets of Washington DC, Baltimore, Raleigh-Durham and Chicago,”...
Avelo Airlines, which flies out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, began flights to three new destinations Thursday. The airline began to make stops in Chicago, Illinois, Raleigh and Durham in North Carolina, and Washington, D.C.. Avelo now flies to 13 destinations from Tweed including Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and several destinations...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A popular Connecticut restaurant is expanding beyond state borders. Wood-n-Tap will be opening its first out-of-state establishment in West Springfield, Mass. later this year. The expansion comes as the Hartford Restaurant group celebrates the first location Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, which opened 20 years ago. The...
Will the reason "Nelson Family" please stand up. Not-so-fast, everyone in the world, because there is no salad dressing loving, TV-ready family called "The Nelsons" from Danbury, they don't exist. But that is not what Kraft would have had you believe in the 1990's (Decade of lies), when they released the following commercial.
Newington Town Hall, Lucy Robbins Welles Library and other municipal facilities will be closed for Memorial Day, May 30, 2022. Trash and Recycling collection will be delayed one day due to the holiday. The landfill will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
(WFSB) - Scammers tried to take advantage of a local grandmother this week. She caught on before being duped, then reached out to Eyewitness News to share her story, hoping to raise awareness and help other people avoid getting taken for a ride. “She said grandma please don’t be mad...
First, I called it “Hobo Code”, then mystery graffiti, whatever you want to call it, it’s all over Connecticut. In September of 2021, I published an article called “Hartford is Riddled with Hobo Code Graffiti, Do You Know What It Means?” I photographed and published these symbols I’d seen all over Hartford.
How ironic: The building hovering in sight of busy traffic choked I-95 in New Haven, Conn., claims to be the first net-zero hotel in the nation. Opened this month, Hotel Marcel is big news in the energy-sucking hotel world, but there’s lots more to this building than a big hug to our planet: It is an architectural marvel, too.
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Beach season is here, and did you know that West Haven has the longest public beach in the state? There are miles of great sand, so why is so much of West Haven’s waterfront wasted? An entire section of the waterfront is supposed to be an outlet mall by now. […]
From 1892 until 1958, a famous amusement park and beach rested on a tract of land straddling Bridgeport and Stratford. From 1904 until 1919, it was called "Steeplechase Island." The amusement park was accessible primarily by ferry service and a wooden swing bridge built in 1927 to carry automobiles and pedestrians.
