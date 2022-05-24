Congregate Lunch Menu - June 2022

The KNOW GOOD Market is going pro with Hartford Athletic on Saturday, August 6th from 4:00PM-10:00PM. The pop-up street food tradition will turn into a one-day-only festival of amazing local food and culture at Trinity Health Stadium. For those familiar with Feast in Parkville, expect the same vibe turned up to 11 for a six hour food truck festival and more. Dozens of the region’s best food trucks and carts will surround the pitch at Trinity Health Stadium and Hartford Athletic’s match on the road against Memphis 901 FC will be displayed live on the video board. Expect amazing food and great chances to shop and experience the best of local brands and artisans. The day will feature an amazing live DJ line up that will keep the KNOW GOOD vibe going all day.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO