QUINCY — A two-session Entrepreneur Education Day will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Quincy Public Library, 526 Jersey. Cyndi Thomason, a speaker and thought leader in ecommerce accounting, will present the sessions of “Profit is a Habit, Not an Event” and “Make Your Business Work for You.” Through her firm, bookskeep, and her first book, “Profit First for E-commerce Sellers,” Thomason has helped thousands of e-commerce businesses around the world.

