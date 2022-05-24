ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick response by Chubbuck firefighters likely saves home from being gutted by fire

By By Journal Staff
 3 days ago

CHUBBUCK — A family came home Monday evening to find a garbage can on fire in their kitchen.

But a quick response by the Chubbuck Fire Department likely saved the residence from being gutted by the flames.

The family reported the fire at their home on Lexington Street near West Chubbuck Road around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Chubbuck firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the flames. The kitchen suffered some minor fire damage while the home suffered smoke damage throughout.

But there were no injuries and the family was not displaced by the blaze, which could have easily been a lot worse, the Fire Department said.

Chubbuck police temporarily shut down Lexington Street because of the fire.

The Fire Department is still investigating what caused the garbage can to catch fire.

Accidents
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

