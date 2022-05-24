ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersport, OH

Vice-grip pitching performance fuels Cardington-Lincoln's win over Millersport

By Sports Desk
Knox Pages
 3 days ago

Gut-tough pitching was the order of the day when Cardington-Lincoln stuffed Millersport 8-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.

Knox Pages

Russia casts spell on East Knox

Russia found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off East Knox 7-5 on May 24 in Ohio softball.
RUSSIA, OH
Knox Pages

Ontario lands 6 girls on All-MOAC softball team

ONTARIO — Six players from Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champ Ontario were honored when the All-MOAC softball team was released earlier this week. Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Autumn Taylor and junior pitcher and third baseman Joslynne Frazier were selected to the MOAC first team, while Trista Jewell, Eden Howard and Kylie Snow were second-team picks and Olivia Kreger was an honorable-mention selection.
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

Danville captures seventh straight district title with win over FCA

PICKERINGTON -- Death. Taxes. And the Danville Blue Devils winning softball district titles. GALLERY: Danville vs. Fairfield Christian Academy SB (District final) The Danville Blue Devils celebrate Saturday after capturing their seventh straight district title. They did it again on Saturday – defeating Fairfield Christian Academy, 7-4, in a dramatic,...
DANVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Ashland's Bryant tabbed as OCC Co-Pitcher of the Year

ASHLAND — He may only be a sophomore, but Luke Bryant emerged as one of north central Ohio’s best young pitchers this season. The Ohio Cardinal Conference took notice. A hard-throwing right-hander, Bryant was selected the Ohio Cardinal Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year when the All-OCC teams were announced Tuesday evening. He shared the award with West Holmes senior Noah Clark.
ASHLAND, OH
What To Do With Five Points?

As payer of Marysville City income tax and frequent user of city's facilities and services, I felt it was my duty to attend Tuesday's open house at Marysville City Hall. Here the public was invited to come on down and kick around ideas on how the city could update Five Points, that iconic intersection on the city's east side.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Tayvion Galloway Embracing Opportunity to Camp with Ohio State, Five-star Javien Toviano Puts OSU in His Top 8 and Byron Louis Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer

Ohio State's recruiting camp season will begin next week, with the first of six one-day camps scheduled for June 1. These camps serve as a showcase of sorts for prospects across the country to work out in front of and be coached by members of the Ohio State coaching staff. Hundreds of prospects attend each camp hoping to impress OSU coaches enough to land an offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg native crowned Miss Ohio Teen USA

PORTSMOUTH—The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts had a brush with royalty last weekend and a new Miss Ohio Teen USA was crowned. Kylan Darnell, from Wheelersburg, will now represent the state in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant. After a long road of competition, Darnell said that when her name was called as the winner, she couldn't believe what she was hearing.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Intel picks first 4 construction firms to begin work on Ohio plant complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) —Intel Corp. has selected the companies that will bring the first of an estimated 7,000 construction jobs to New Albany to work on its $20 billion New Albany semiconductor manufacturing complex. The tech giant confirmed that Columbus-based McDaniel's Construction, Cleveland's Northstar Contracting and Columbus' GTSA Construction Consulting will work with Rhode Island's Gilbane Building Co. on
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pulled from Great Miami River in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio — Police in Piqua said a man was pulled from the Great Miami River on Thursday night. Police said a man who was messing around along the bank of the river fell in and was pulled out about 100 yards downstream by a 16-year-old who was fishing with his father.
PIQUA, OH
Supermarket News

Kroger launches Ocado ‘spoke’ facility in central Ohio

The Kroger Co. has opened an Ocado-automated “spoke” e-commerce fulfillment facility to help process online grocery orders in central Ohio. Located on Shook Road in Lockbourne, Ohio, the 61,000-square-foot spoke will work with Kroger’s 375,000-square-foot, Ocado-automated customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, and serve as a last-mile cross-dock site, the supermarket giant said Wednesday. The Lockbourne spoke will extend the reach of the Monroe CFC “hub” to customers up to 200 miles away — at full capacity enabling consumers in more than 250 central Ohio ZIP codes, including the Columbus area, to access Kroger Delivery service, Kroger noted. The new spoke facility, which has begun filling online orders, will employ up to 200 associates.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
Knox Pages

Ashland's Charles River to expand with 200,000 square-foot facility, 500 new jobs

ASHLAND — Charles River Laboratories expects to add 500 new jobs in Ashland with the expansion of a 200,000 square-foot facility to be completed in the next couple years. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology company currently employs 1,000 people as the area’s largest employer. Construction is set to begin in July, pending the approval of state and local tax incentives, the company said in a press release.
ASHLAND, OH
bizjournals

Giant Eagle upgrading 3 Central Ohio stores into Market Districts

Giant Eagle is converting three Columbus-area stores into its Market District model. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain Thursday said the stores will be remodeled in the coming months with updated decor and a new curated product assortment, among other upgrades. The locations are:. 2900 Stelzer Road, south of Easton. 4001 Britton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

State Route 60 closed for 21 days starting June 1

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 1 state route 60 will be closed for 21 days. This closing of the state route will be at the .29 mile marker between Duncan Falls and the Muskingum/ Morgan County line. After July 4 at the .89 mile marker state route 60 will...
PARKERSBURG, WV

