ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Becky Lynch added to Raw Women's title match at WWE Hell in a Cell

By Bryan Rose
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raw Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell will now be a triple threat. Becky Lynch was added to the match on tonight’s Raw, defeating Asuka in a match where she would be added to the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
HipHopWired

WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi Indefinitely For Walking Off The Job

For the past few years fans of the WWE have been complaining about the baffling moves and roster cuts the company has made and now the talent itself seems to be revolting against the higher ups. According to Vulture, this past Monday night (May 16), the Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) and Naomi […]
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Adam Pearce
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hell In A Cell#Triple Threat#Combat#Raw Women#Wwe Hell
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Claims Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want Him To Become World Champion

WWE Superstars often come and go, but it seems that Ahmed Johnson made quite the impression on the fans during his run with the company. Johnson added championship gold to his resume when he won the Intercontinental Title back in 1996, but during an interview with Gregory Iron of Iron On Wrestling he claimed that other wrestlers didn’t want to see him get pushed higher up the card.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes SmackDown Star’s Name

You never know who might show up on Friday Night SmackDown and last month fans saw former NXT star Gunther get called up to the blue brand. Gunther didn’t come alone was he was accompanied by former Imperium stable mate Marcel Barthel who had been renamed Ludwig Kaiser. Ludwig...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Update On WWE Ending The Brand Split

Recently fans have been seeing a lot of crossover between Raw and SmackDown and it seems that the brand split is not being enforced right now. Bryan Alvarez addressed the current situation with the brand split on Wrestling Observer Live recently while noting that the brand split is essentially done.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE sends a strong message after Sasha Banks and Naomi's gesture

In the latest edition of his Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE's reaction to Sasha Banks and Naomi's abrupt exit from the arena during Monday Night Raw, which apparently was strong enough and delivered a direct and understandable message to all backstage workers. Ringside News described what the McMahon...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy