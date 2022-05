The Eufy HomeVac S11 Infinity is a cordless stick vacuum that comes with a range of attachments, making it a versatile cleaner that can tackle more than just your floors. It can be used as a handheld cleaner, too, for removing dirt and debris all around the home. A second battery allows you to always have a backup, ready to go. Dirt pick-up isn’t quite up to the level of the best performing cordless vacuums, but at around half the price it’s good enough.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO