(Photo Courtesy of Maryland Athletics) With 1:59 remaining in the second quarter, Maryland’s John Geppert was handed a three-minute non-releasable penalty following a hit on Princeton defensive midfielder Beau Pederson. During the man-up stretch, which would carry over into the early stages of the third quarter, Chris Brown got a feed on the crease from Sam English and put past Logan McManey to cut the Maryland lead to 7-4 at the break.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO