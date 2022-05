The Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity broke ground Friday morning in Ogden on its 31st home project, one that boasts the ability to produce as much power as it consumes. Coined Build 31 and located at 201 S. Elm Street across the street from Ogden Elementary, in the spot where a deteriorated structure once stood. Executive Director Josh Brewer says the occasion represents a ‘moment of change.’

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO