The Greater Philadelphia Area received a collective jolt over the weekend when reports of the Eagles considering a reunion with Nick Foles started swirling about. Ultimately Foles wound up joining the Colts, which at the time felt unsurprising: the Eagles obviously hold the allure of his Super Bowl organization and a fanbase forever indebted to his miraculous postseason run, but the Colts are coached by the guy who unlocked Foles' potential during those playoffs years ago while the Eagles' coaching staff has been refreshed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO