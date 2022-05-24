ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Cycling through Placer County

By Tom Frady
goldcountrymedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those cyclists looking to get out of town for a not-too-difficult ride in the country, the 25-mile out ’n’ back to Camp Far West Lake is ideal. Head north on...

goldcountrymedia.com

goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Aces 13U travel team win Delta Valley League Championship

The Auburn Aces 13U travel baseball team won the Delta Valley League championship last Sunday with a thrilling 6-3 over the NorCal Bears. The league is made up of 10 travel teams from across the Sacramento area. The Aces are composed of players from all around the foothills, ranging from Loomis to Colfax.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Laura Lehman 9/18/1932 - 5/10/2022

Laura Lehman, 89, of Cool, California passed away on May 10, 2022. A private family grave site ceremony was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be on June 18, 2022 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Canyon View Community Center, Sierra Room, 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603. Laura was born in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on September 18, 1932. She moved with her father, mother and two sisters to California. Laura graduated from Elk Grove High School. She worked at S H Kress Co. She then worked as a cashier at the County Hospital which then became the University of California, Davis hospital. When Laura retired she and her husband built a home in Cool, California, where she resided until her death. Laura also enjoyed her years volunteering with the Lions Club’s in both Placer and El Dorado Counties. She also belonged to the Elk’s Club. Laura enjoyed having animals on the ranch, which ranged from Barney, her donkey, her chickens and various dogs and cats throughout the years. Laura is survived by daughters Eleanor Averitt; Elaine Stall and her husband Jim Stall, grandchildren, Daniel Averitt, Dillion Stall and Lilly Stall, niece Carolyn Lucich, nephew Leonard Simmons and their respective families. Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Lehman, parents Francisco and Maria Azinheira and sisters Faustina Lawrence and Linda Surryhne. The family of Laura Lehman wishes to thank The Lions Club for their assistance with the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to SPCA.
COOL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Darrell Dowell Nelson 4/22/11927 - 5/14/2022

Roseville — Darrell Dowell Nelson, a resident of the Del Webb community in Roseville, CA, was born April 22, 1927 and entered into eternal life on Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, at the age of 95. Darrell was born in Santa Ana, California. He attended Santa Ana High School, Santa Ana Junior College and the University of Redlands. He served in the US Navy from 1945-47. He worked at Procter and Gamble for 40 years. Darrell married Virginia “Ginny” Ann Osborne on June 12, 1949, in Santa Ana. They moved to San Francisco in 1950 where they raised 4 children. Ginny died in 2013 after 63 years of marriage. Darrell reconnected with Dorothy Hoyt, a classmate from junior college and they were married on August 4, 2015. Dorothy gave a new energy to Darrell’s life. Darrell was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, parents David and Lillian (Dowell) Nelson, his stepmother Barbara (Easton) Nelson, his brother Robert John Nelson and sister-in-law Helen (Tidball) Nelson. He is survived by his wife Dorothy and children Kim (Rebecca) Nelson, Don (Shelley) Nelson, Brian (MaryJo) Nelson and Barbara (Dave) Sunde along with his niece Diana (Larry) McGrail. His grandchildren are John, Katie, Kiffin, Lindsay, Cathy, Christina, Carolann, Casey, Amy, Kristianne, Brittany and Megan along with 18 great grandchildren. A Witness to the Resurrection and A Celebration Of Life will occur on Saturday, July 16, at 11:00 am at Pleasant Grove Community Church located at 1730 Pleasant Grove Blvd, Roseville, CA 95747. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Darrell to Pleasant Grove Community Church, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Ana, CA, or a charity of your choice.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Tremain lifts Folsom Lake over Palomar

Cole Tremain was on the mound when Folsom Lake gave up the lead to Riverside on Saturday night and ultimately lost the game. Today in an elimination game against Palomar, Tremain showed what kind of player he is when his team needed him again. With Folsom Lake trailing 10-9 in...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer High School celebrates 2022 class of 'resilience' and 'moxie'

What started as a dreary morning soon turned into an energetic celebration at LeFebvre Stadium, as the class of 2022 graduated at Placer High School. The sun made its appearance as the seniors filed across the field for the school’s 123rd graduation. Speeches included Principal Randy Ittner, ASB Presidents Luca Collins and Mackenzie Sexton, Senior Class President Summer Tagge and Valedictorians Addison Arsenith, Teyenna Barngrover, Ryan Frank, Kataryna Kratzchmar, Sydney Nichols, Morgan Overmiller, Kaela Pena, Weston Sellers, Rane Shim Clark and Claire Taylor.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

In pictures: Folsom High School commences over 600 graduates

More than 600 graduates walked across the stage at Prairie City Stadium Thursday evening as Folsom High School and Folsom Lake High School commenced the class of 2022. A total of 589 students received diplomas from Folsom High School, while 21 seniors received theirs from Folsom Lake High School. Thursday's...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Foresthill graduates its 2022 class

The next generation of doctors, teachers, journalists, welders, mechanics, and cosmetologists graduated from Foresthill High School on Saturday morning. The class will spread itself like a wildfire across the country, with students attending Alabama, University of Southern California, South Carolina, Colorado State, Cal Poly, and others. The Wildfires had just...
FORESTHILL, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Colfax golf enjoys one of the strongest seasons in program history

The Colfax High boys golf team recently completed one of its strongest seasons in program history. The 2022 squad had the highest turnout in seven years with 21 golfers. “Most of these kids haven't played in any competitions, haven't taken any lessons or gone to a camp,” coach Wyatt Covich said. “A lot of these kids are looking for something different and something new to try.”
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn community comes together to honor garden, vets

Three angel statues now grace the grounds of the Armed Forces Pavilion and Community Garden, just in time for the public to enjoy on Memorial Day. What began as an awful act of vandalism in December has now blossomed into multiple acts of generosity, resulting in the addition of three new stone angels watching over the garden.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Fast Fridays honors speedway mentor Schroeder; Team Challenge kicks off

Fast Fridays opened the second week of racing at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn with two touching remembrances. Remembering one of their own who gave back to many of the youth riders with guidance and the sharing of a wonderful practice track at his North Auburn home, John Schroeder passed away recently.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: These 2 servicemen didn't discuss their wars

I’ve mentioned my dad in a previous column or three, most recently when the Auburn Journal devoted its March 26-27 edition to the start of youth baseball season. He was a tough old dude; I never tested his patience, I’ll say that. He grew up on a tobacco farm in 1920s North Carolina (which is how I came to be a fan of the Yankees), followed a sister to California, returned to North Carolina, grabbed his girlfriend (my mom) and eloped in South Carolina, and then came back out to California and stayed (which is how I came to be a fan of the Raiders).
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Falcons fall in opener, but still alive and need to win out

It’s good for Folsom Lake that the CCCAA state baseball tournament is double elimination, because in the Falcons’ opening game Saturday night, they lost a game they should have won. The Falcons lost to Riverside 11-9, a game they were leading 9-5 with two innings to play. The...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mason Holt returns to the Potters after finishing his college career at ULM

Mason Holt played for the Lincoln Potters as an outfielder in 2021 and had a decent season batting .298 with a home run and eight runs batted in along with four stolen bases. He will now return back to Lincoln upon finishing his college career at the University of Louisiana Monroe where he has the highest batting average on the team, along with 12 home runs.
LINCOLN, CA

