Cycling through Placer County

Laura Lehman, 89, of Cool, California passed away on May 10, 2022. A private family grave site ceremony was held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be on June 18, 2022 from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the Canyon View Community Center, Sierra Room, 471 Maidu Drive, Auburn, CA 95603. Laura was born in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on September 18, 1932. She moved with her father, mother and two sisters to California. Laura graduated from Elk Grove High School. She worked at S H Kress Co. She then worked as a cashier at the County Hospital which then became the University of California, Davis hospital. When Laura retired she and her husband built a home in Cool, California, where she resided until her death. Laura also enjoyed her years volunteering with the Lions Club’s in both Placer and El Dorado Counties. She also belonged to the Elk’s Club. Laura enjoyed having animals on the ranch, which ranged from Barney, her donkey, her chickens and various dogs and cats throughout the years. Laura is survived by daughters Eleanor Averitt; Elaine Stall and her husband Jim Stall, grandchildren, Daniel Averitt, Dillion Stall and Lilly Stall, niece Carolyn Lucich, nephew Leonard Simmons and their respective families. Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Lehman, parents Francisco and Maria Azinheira and sisters Faustina Lawrence and Linda Surryhne. The family of Laura Lehman wishes to thank The Lions Club for their assistance with the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to SPCA.

COOL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO