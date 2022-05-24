ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Pheromones lure deadly palm weevils to their doom

By Jules Bernstein
ucr.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Riverside scientists have a new chemical weapon to seduce and kill the invasive, long-nosed beetles destroying California palm trees by the tens of thousands. The weapon involves a pheromone specific to the South American palm weevil, a type of beetle capable of flying more than 15 miles in one day....

news.ucr.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
