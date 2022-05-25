Ukraine news - live: Russia’s all-out eastern assault ‘may determine course of war’

Russian forces are launching an all-out assault to encircle Ukrainian troops in twin cities straddling a river in eastern Ukraine.

The battle could determine the success or failure of Moscow’s campaign in the east. It came as Ukrainian Defence Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk warned that the war in the east would likely determine the fate of Ukraine as a whole.

The easternmost part of the Ukrainian-held Donbas pocket, the city of Sievierodonetsk on the east bank of the Siverskiy Donets river and its twin Lysychansk on the west bank, have become pivotal battlefields, with Russian forces advancing from three directions.

Mr Motuzyanyk said: “Now we are observing the most active phase of the full-scale aggression which Russia unfolded against our country. The situation on the (eastern) front is extremely difficult, because the fate of this country is perhaps being decided (there) right now.”

Meanwhile, two top Russian security officials vowed on Tuesday that Moscow will achieve all the goals set for the “military operation” in Ukraine.