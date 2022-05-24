ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

After taking a legislative loss, can sports betting bounce back in Missouri?

By Nate Marcus
missouribusinessalert.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith legislation that would have legalized sports betting in Missouri failing to win approval from state lawmakers this year, Missouri is one of a dwindling number of states that do not allow wagering on sports. Nationally, sports gambling has gone through a massive shift over the past few years....

www.missouribusinessalert.com

