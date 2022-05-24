After taking a legislative loss, can sports betting bounce back in Missouri?

The mass shooting Tuesday that left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school in Texas is bringing renewed calls for federal action to curb gun violence. The attack followed a mass shooting 10 days earlier that killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Although national polls consistently show a majority of Americans support background checks for gun purchases, multiple gun-control measures passed by the House last year withered in the Senate. On Wednesday, though, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, both Missouri Republicans, called for federal action to combat gun violence, and Blunt signaled possible support for a national "red flag" law. Nineteen states have already adopted similar measures, prohibiting firearm possession by people who pose an immediate threat to themselves or others. But Blunt and Hawley have both received National Rifle Association endorsements for supporting gun access, and they rank fourth and 12th, respectively, for congressional campaign donations from the gun rights group. In health care news, the staffing shortages hospitals have faced throughout the pandemic have gotten worse, according to a report from the Missouri Hospital Association. Vacancies for registered nurses in Missouri hospitals have reached 20%, the highest rate reported in the 21 years that the study has been administered. And, after 11 years in the position, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George announced her retirement, effective in January. The bank's board of directors has formed a committee to identify potential candidates to fill the vacant position.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO