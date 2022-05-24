ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

‘Incendiary devices’ found in vehicle after suspect strikes 3 school children, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Three California children were hospitalized Monday after a vehicle in which police found “incendiary devices” struck them a few blocks away from an Orange County elementary school.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the vehicle drove onto a sidewalk near Taft Elementary School and hit the three children at around 8:30 a.m. local time, KTLA-TV reported.

All three children were listed in stable condition Monday evening at an area hospital, the TV station reported.

Two of the children were Taft Elementary students, while the third was a cousin walking the other two to school, KCBS-TV reported.

The oldest of the victims is in the fifth grade, the TV station reported.

Responding officers found the driver with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound, Sgt. Maria Lopez told KTLA.

According to authorities, an Orange County bomb squad was called to the scene after first responders found a single incendiary device in the vehicle, leading to the discovery of three additional incendiary devices in the vehicle, the TV station reported.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jason Guzman, was arrested and taken into custody following the crash, KCBS reported.

According to police, investigators later determined that Guzman had trespassed into Taft Elementary just before the collision and was escorted off campus, KTLA reported.

Related
foxla.com

Man arrested for enticing child in Chino: police

CHINO, Calif. - A San Bernardino man was arrested after he allegedly contacted a minor to commit a sex crime. According to police, the incident happened May 23 just after 4:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and San Antonio Avenue in Chino. The victim told police she was walking home from...
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Operation "Walk in the Park" leads to 17 felony arrests in Riverside street gang

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday announced the success of a multiagency effort by local law enforcement who arrested nearly 20 members of a Riverside street gang.The effort started with a murder at Bordwell Park in Riverside. Clues to the unsolved case led to the arrest of a massive street gang operation. On December 22, 2020, 32-year-old Cedric Dempsey was found shot in the head. Investigators said they located the suspect in the killing of the father of nine just about a week ago. "Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in our community after receiving information that the...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Beaumont police investigate multiple reports of threats to schools

Beaumont police investigated multiple threats to schools within the span of two days, officials said. All of the reports either turned out to be unfounded or didn’t constitute what police believed to a threat to any school, according to authorities The investigations in Southern California come after Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school […]
BEAUMONT, CA
Fontana Herald News

San Bernardino Police Department investigates possible homicide

The San Bernardino Police Department is investigating a possible homicide which occurred on May 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 9:14 p.m., officers responded to the scene of the incident and found Kenisha Vonchay Ellis, a 34-year-old resident of San Bernardino. Ellis was transported...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Detectives Alert – Kidnapping Attempt – Witnesses Sought

WEST COVINA – When a man entered a local business in the 400 block of North Azusa Avenue on April 6, 2022, at approximately 6:17 pm, he approached a 6-year-old girl who was momentarily standing alone. The suspect attempted to grab the victim’s hand and walk her outside, but the move was unsuccessful.
WEST COVINA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Inmate Dies at John Benoit Detention Center

INDIO (CNS) – An inmate was pronounced dead today at the John Benoit. Detention Center in Indio, but foul play was not suspected. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies were notified at 7:43. a.m Thursday about an unresponsive male inmate in his cell. Custody and jail medical staff responded...
INDIO, CA
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Strawberry Field | Oxnard

05.25.2022 | 1:26 AM | OXNARD – The Oxnard Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a solo vehicle crash on Fifth St street just east of Rose Ave. When first responders arrived on scene, the found a white SUV several hundred feet into a strawberry field.
OXNARD, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Woman Found Dead at Glendora Park

LOS ANGELES – The coroner identified the woman who was found dead at a public park in Glendora recently. Donna Emery, 55, was the woman found dead at Finkbiner Park, 160 N. Wabash Ave. May 23. Her cause of death was deferred, pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

9 charged in Orange County illegal gambling bust

SANTA, Calif. - Nine people have been charged in connection with a crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion and drug trafficking in Santa Ana, according to federal indictments unsealed Wednesday. Five defendants were arrested Wednesday morning. Two others were arrested Tuesday afternoon. Two others are at-large. Four defendants charged with conspiracy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Killed in Crash on Foothill Freeway

Two men were killed Wednesday when a car apparently crashed into the rear of a big rig, leaving the vehicle wedged beneath the truck on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Verdugo Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:08 a.m. to the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway and La...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

81-year-old woman robbed in Whittier-area home invasion

EAST WHITTIER, Calif. - Two suspects are wanted in connection with a Whittier-area home invasion that targeted an elderly woman. According to authorities, it happened at a home in the 10400 block of Spy Glass Hill Road. The 81-year-old woman was home at the time of the robbery but was...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Gang Member Charged with Killing Man at Riverside Park

A gang member accused of gunning down a 32-year-old man at a Riverside park was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Arthur Lawrence Akins, 50, of Riverside was arrested Saturday following a 17-month-long Riverside Police Department investigation into the death of Cedric Omar Dempsey, also of Riverside. Along...
RIVERSIDE, CA
