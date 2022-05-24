Twin Valley v. Red Land District III-2A girls lacrosse semifinal, 05.23.22

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown playing host in the District III-3A softball semifinal. The Cougars rolling to win over Bermudian Springs, 15-0. After a scoreless first inning, the Cougars opened it up in the second, playing some small ball to grow their lead throughout the inning. They'd continue to roll from there.
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton hosting Freedom in their District XI-6A softball quarterfinal matchup. The Konkrete Kids ousting the Patriots in a shutout, 7-0. The K-Kids got all their offense from two swings of the bat. Devyn Demchak in the first inning ripped a three-run shot, to open a 3-0 lead. Later, in the fifth inning, Hannah Makovsky launched a grand slam for the 7-0 lead.
Kirk Smallwood told PennLive Thursday that he has stepped down as the boys basketball coach at Harrisburg High School bringing an end to a long and remarkable run that included two state titles and nine district championships. “It’s time,” Smallwood said. “I gave them everything that I had. I came...
Emmaus returns to the top, capturing its first District title since 2011. District XI girls lacrosse titles being settled on the turf at Lehigh University on Wednesday night. Emmaus avenging their EPC title game loss to Pleasant Valley with a, 11-6 win.
After a year away from coaching, Dave Heckard said he is set to take over the Mechanicsburg program, pending approval from the school board at its June 14 meeting. Heckard stepped away from his post as the head coach at Cumberland Valley following the 2020-’21 campaign after 17 seasons with his alma mater, the last of which included a state champ in Jake Lucas.
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A boys volleyball title game joining the action on a Championship Thursday. Northampton earning the programs first title in four sets over Parkland. Both teams winning one of the first, two sets to tie things up heading into the third. The Konkrete Kids edging past the...
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A boys volleyball semifinals hitting the court on Tuesday night. The top-four teams in the field all making it to this point. A pair of rivalry games, Parkland, the top-seed sweeping Emmaus in three straight sets. The Green Hornets keeping things close in every set, but never able to pull off the win.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — May is National Water Safety Month — a call to parents, families and communities to prioritize water safety and drowning prevention. News 8's Amber Gerard stopped by the East Shore YMCA where swimming safety is their number one priority. You can watch her full report above.
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s girls wrestling state champions were back together in Harrisburg on Tuesday to be celebrated for their achievements on the wrestling mat and recognized on the Senate floor. At the same time, the message was being shared with lawmakers for the second straight year about the plight of their sport and the push to earn sanctioned status from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
The offers are starting to add up for Harrisburg standout Kyle Williams Jr. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The junior said Tuesday that he has added Richmond and Lafayette to the list of schools vying for his services. He also claims offers from Temple, Kent State and Akron.
WILSON, Pa. - High schoolers from both sides of the Delaware River are adding a touch of color to St. Luke's campus in Wilson Borough, the former Easton Hospital. Students from Easton and Phillipsburg worked on a mural inside the hospital Thursday. The hospital's president, Linda Grass, said the mural...
Big-box buildings will probably keep rising across the Lehigh Valley, the head of the region's planning commission said Thursday. Lehigh Valley Planning Commission Executive Director Becky Bradley said the vacancy rate for buildings in the regional market dropped from the first quarter of 2021 through this year's first quarter, and rent, while rising, is lower here than in northern and central New Jersey.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – All schools in the Pottstown School District will be closed for students and staff on Friday, May 27, after a fatal house explosion on Hale Street near Butler Avenue late Thursday night. Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez issued a communication to district families that schools would be closed...
Last night, “Chicago Fire” star Lt. Kelly Severide finally got married to fellow firefighter Stella Kidd in the Season 10 finale of the show on NBC. The day before, on Tuesday, May 24, actor Taylor Kinney, who portrays Severide, stopped by a restaurant he had often visited as a youth growing up in Lancaster County.
A new bus route will start in State College, stop in Harrisburg and three other places in Pennsylvania along the way before it continues into New Jersey with stops in Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore. OurBus will launch the new bus route on Thursday. The route will begin at...
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors are filled with sadness after a weekend shooting on Hill Street in Spring Garden Township. Central York High School teacher, 36-year-old Erin Walker, was shot by her next-door neighbor, 59-year-old Daniel Berry, on Saturday evening. “She had the biggest heart and would do anything...
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A home in Northampton County was heavily damaged after a fire Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out around 1 p.m. at a home on the 1300 block of Deer Path Drive in Lehigh Township, according to county dispatchers. Multiple tankers were dispatched to the scene. Dispatchers...
A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The crash happened on I-476 South at mile marker 49.6, between Lehigh Valley and Quakertown. The commission says the wreck happened in a construction zone, about five miles north of Quakertown.
