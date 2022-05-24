Exeter Twp. names 2 new supervisors, cuts public works director

Hot and humid with blistering sunshine. High: 94 Low: 66. As we get set to kick off the unofficial start to summer, our weather is certainly starting to shape up more “summery”. Sunday featured a return to an abundance of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees in many locations as well as comfortable humidity levels. As we move into the start of the new week, high pressure will really take hold of our weather pattern leading to mostly sunny skies along with warming temperatures. Many backyards should reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Memorial Day with increasing humidity. On Tuesday, we'll have an opportunity to challenge record high temperatures. At ABE, the record is 95° and we're forecasting 94°. At RDG the record is 94° and we're forecasting 96°. Aside from those summery temperatures, hot sunshine could lead to heat-related illness, especially if working or staying active outside for an extended amount of time…stay hydrated friends!. A couple fronts will start to impact the area moving into the middle and latter portion of the week dropping highs back through the 80s along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO