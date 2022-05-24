ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cooler New Mexico weather aids big wildfire fight -- for now

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CPTrx_0foDaKpR00
Spring Wildfires FILE - This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the active fire lines of the Hermits Peak wildfire, in Las Vegas, N.M., May 11, 2022. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday, May 19, 2022, for residents near fires in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP, File) (Uncredited)

MORA, N.M. — (AP) — Nearly 3,000 firefighters in New Mexico kept the nation's largest active wildfire from growing on Monday as they took advantage of cooler weather before the return of more dangerous conditions later in the week.

“Overall, a good day,” fire operations chief Alex McBath said Monday night. “Everything stayed within the fire lines.”

Firefighters also expanded contingency firebreaks northeast of Santa Fe as forecasters warned that hotter, windier weather will return by Friday.

“Just because we’ve had a few good days of weather ... it doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet,” San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said Monday night.

The blaze that started nearly seven weeks ago in the Rocky Mountains foothills southeast of Santa Fe remained just 40% contained Monday. It started as two fires and burned into one large conflagration now larger than the city of Los Angeles.

Flames have consumed more than 484 square miles (1,253 square kilometers) of timber, grassland and brush and evacuations have been in place for weeks.

However, evacuation orders were relaxed in many areas and stretches of highway reopened south of Taos.

Along with cooler temperatures, fire crews were helped over the weekend by water-dropping helicopters and aircraft. Rising humidity was expected to help add moisture to the bone-dry fuels on forest floors for a few more days, forecasters said.

However, “by Friday we're back to the same old critical fire weather that we have been experiencing for many, many days,” said Stewart Turner, a fire behavior analyst for the U.S. Forest Service.

Also on Monday, the U.S. Forest Service released a survey of vegetation and soil damage across 118 square miles ( 465 square kilometer) of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains that burned in recent weeks, including public and private land.

About one-fifth of the area experienced high-severity burning that can lead to heavy and even dangerous erosion. Trees in those areas will take many years to recover without planting.

The fire is among five active large fires in the state and among 14 nationally, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

The New Mexico fire accounts for nearly 60% of the 536 square miles (1,388 square kilometers) consumed by wildfires in the U.S. so far this year.

Wildfires have broken out this spring in multiple states in the western U.S., where climate change and an enduring drought are fanning the frequency and intensity of forest and grassland fires. The number of square miles burned so far this year is far above the 10-year national average.

Fire crews continued to make progress toward cordoning off a wildfire on the outskirts of a U.S. national security research station at Los Alamos, New Mexico.

That fire in the wooded Jemez Mountains was 85% encircled by clearings and barriers that can stop a wildfire from spreading further, U.S. authorities said.

Bandelier National Monument announced plans to partially reopen its reserve for ancestral Native American settlements and culture to the public Friday after a weekslong closure. Campgrounds, backcountry areas and some trails will remain off-limits.

In southwestern New Mexico, a fire that is burning through portions of the Gila National Forest triggered new evacuations on Sunday in rural areas, as emergency crews labored to protect homes and outbuildings from advancing flames. That fire has burned across 230 square miles (595 square kilometers) of forest and scrubland and continues to grow.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

New Mexico wildfire scar burn has forest officials worried

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — As more than 3,000 firefighters in northern New Mexico continued to battle the nation’s largest active wildfire Sunday, federal forest officials worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New...
WGAU

Critical fire condition warnings issued across US Southwest

Warnings of critical fire conditions blanketed much of the U.S. Southwest on Saturday, as crews in northern New Mexico worked to stop the growth of the nation's largest active wildfire. The 7-week-old fire, the largest in New Mexico history, has burned 491 square miles (1,272 square kilometers) of forest in...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — In 2013, the first of more than 200 workers who labored to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill filed a suit against the contractor, blaming Jacobs Engineering for illnesses they believe were caused by exposure to heavy metals and radioactive particles in the ash. Nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
TENNESSEE STATE
WGAU

Pelosi's husband arrested on suspicion of DUI in California

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested this weekend on suspicion of DUI in Northern California, police records showed Sunday. Paul Pelosi was taken into custody late Saturday in Napa County north of San Francisco,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
WGAU

DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California's wine country, authorities said. Paul...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
WGAU

2 injured climbers rescued, 1 man found dead after Colorado avalanche

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Two injured climbers were rescued, and a third was later found dead following a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday around 9 a.m. local time. According to KMGH-TV, the incident occurred near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker and...
WGAU

Strawberries sold nationwide linked to hepatitis A cases, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Saturday that it opened an investigation into two brands of organic strawberries that are potentially linked to 17 cases of hepatitis A in three states. According to a news release, the FDA warned consumers not to eat, serve or sell brands of FreshKampo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Aids#Forest Service#Firefighters#Mora#Ap#Santa Fe
WGAU

Alaska's largest natural gas utility being sold for $800M

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — The owner of the largest natural gas utility in Alaska said it is selling the company to Canada-based TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $800 million. AltaGas Ltd. announced Thursday that the sale includes Anchorage-based ENSTAR Natural Gas, associated pipelines and ENSTAR's majority ownership in a gas storage facility, the Anchorage Daily News reported. AltaGas, also based in Canada, acquired Enstar in 2012.
WGAU

Montana schools chief cited in case of illegal bus passing

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana’s top schools administrator has been cited in the case of a pickup truck that illegally passed a school bus while it was stopped to pick up students in a residential subdivision last week. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen was cited...
HELENA, MT
WGAU

Autopsy results released for boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana woods

NEW PEKIN, Indiana — An autopsy for a young boy found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana revealed that the child’s death was likely due to a virus that caused vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indiana State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy