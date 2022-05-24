ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kurt Cobain’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ guitar fetches $4.5M at auction

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ux1Ww_0foDa8Jy00
MTV Unplugged: Nirvana File photo of Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of 'MTV: Unplugged' at Sony Studios in New York City on Nov. 18, 1993. (Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images)

The iconic guitar played by late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain in the 1991 video for Generation X anthem “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sold at auction Sunday for $4.5 million, or nearly eight times the expected high bid.

The left-handed instrument with the “competition lake placid blue” finish was originally expected to fetch about $600,000, but topped out near $5 million during the finale of Julien’s Auctions’ Music Icons event, Billboard reported.

The 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar sold to the Jim Irsay Collection of Indianapolis in a global bidding war among collectors who participated in the online and over-the-phone auction, Variety reported.

“I’m left-handed, and it’s not very easy to find reasonably priced, high-quality left-handed guitars. But out of all the guitars in the whole world, the Fender Mustang is my favorite. I’ve only owned two of them,” Cobain said in his final interview with Guitar World, the entertainment news outlet reported.

According to Billboard, the winning bid puts the instrument in the hands of Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay. Meanwhile, Julien’s Auction confirmed in a statement that the Cobain family will donate a portion of the guitar’s proceeds to Irsay’s mental health awareness organization, Kicking the Stigma.

“To have this legendary guitar, one of the most culturally significant and historically important guitars of Kurt Cobain and in all of rock music history return to my home state of Indiana to be part of Jim Irsay’s renowned memorabilia collection is a great honor and personal highlight of my life,” Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions, stated.

“This once-in-a-lifetime auction has been one of the greatest privileges in my professional career, and I’m duly pleased that the proceeds will also bring much needed attention to mental health awareness,” he added.

According to Variety, other Cobain-related items sold during the auction included:

  • A 1965 baby blue Dodge Dart 170 4-door sedan driven by Cobain for $375,000.
  • A Cobain-drawn 1985 Iron Maiden “Killers” skateboard deck artwork, featuring the Iron Maiden mascot “Eddie” for $35,200 (included added NFT).
  • Cobain’s original artwork of Michael Jackson plus NFT for $87,500.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Bob Hope’s $29 Million LA Home Has a Par-3 Golf Hole Designed by the Comedian Himself

Click here to read the full article. British-American comedian and actor Bob Hope, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 100, had an illustrious and dynamic career in entertainment. What many don’t know, however, is he also had an impressive real estate portfolio. One of his iconic homes at 10346 Moorpark in Toluca Lake is now being listed for $29 million. The home was built in 1939 for Hope and his wife, Dolores, who owned the home for the majority of their lives. Dolores held on to the home until her death in 2011 at the age of 102....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy