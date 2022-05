Today, May 11th is an infamous anniversary in San Angelo. It was on this date 69 years ago that one of the most deadly tornados roared through San Angelo. The tornado reached F4 strength meaning it may have had winds between 166 and 200 miles an hour. This storm severely damaged 15 square blocks of Downtown San Angelo. Along with the deaths and injuries, the 20 mile path of the storm resulted in amazing damage. In all, 519 homes were destroyed, 19 businesses were lost and 150 cars were decimated. The total dollar damage of the storm was 3.4 Million Dollars. That is the equivalent to nearly 30 million dollars in 2022 dollars.

