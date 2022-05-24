Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

After clearing the Michigan Senate last week, a bill that would release $45.6 million in funding from the state’s Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for park development and acquisition projects is headed to the Michigan House of Representatives, where it is expected to soon be approved. Its passing will release $467,600 in funding for the City of Traverse City and Garfield Township Joint Recreational Authority – which is kicking in a $200,600 match – to purchase a 76-acre property next to Hickory Hills that will become a new public park called the Hickory Forest Natural Area. Local leaders are already hard at work surveying and planning trails on the property with the goal of opening it for hiking, cross-country skiing, and other passive recreational uses by next spring.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO