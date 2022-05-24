ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

traverseticker.com
 3 days ago

See the artwork created by James &...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work. Makers of all skill levels contributed their own versions of the traditional prayer flags in a wide variety of media. An opening reception will be held on May 27 from 5-7pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Artist In Residence Presentation

The geography & geology of the Sleeping Bear Dunes will be the focus of writer Rosalie Sanara Petrouske’s work during her May 15-28 artist residency with the Glen Arbor Arts Center. Petrouske will work on a series of haiku poems inspired by the area’s lakes & dunes. Each of the GAAC’s artist-residents offer a conversational presentation at the end of their stay. The presentation begins at noon today. Petrouske will discuss poems written in both traditional & modern haiku forms.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Arts & Treasures

Shop the collection of original art, vintage jewelry, pottery, sculptures, records, artisan works & much more. Benefits the Northport Arts Association.
NORTHPORT, MI
traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Northern Michigan Wedding Expo

Chat with vendors, look at samples, learn about the services & products available locally, & register for prizes, including the Ultimate Wedding Package Giveaway. A portion of the registration proceeds benefit the Cherryland Humane Society.
traverseticker.com

Michigan's First Public Cannabis Consumption Lounge To Open In Kalkaska

Michigan's first cannabis consumption lounge will open in downtown Kalkaska on Wednesday, June 1. The Kalkushka Cannabis Lounge will be located in a revitalized historic building at 302 South Cedar Street next to The Botanical Co. dispensary. The 3,000-square-foot venue will be open to customers 21 and older and will feature "a laid-back atmosphere, various seating areas, and a stage for live acts," according to a company release. The venue will also be available to rent for parties, live entertainment, and other private events.
KALKASKA, MI
traverseticker.com

Planning For The Future At Hickory Forest, GT Commons Natural Area

After clearing the Michigan Senate last week, a bill that would release $45.6 million in funding from the state’s Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for park development and acquisition projects is headed to the Michigan House of Representatives, where it is expected to soon be approved. Its passing will release $467,600 in funding for the City of Traverse City and Garfield Township Joint Recreational Authority – which is kicking in a $200,600 match – to purchase a 76-acre property next to Hickory Hills that will become a new public park called the Hickory Forest Natural Area. Local leaders are already hard at work surveying and planning trails on the property with the goal of opening it for hiking, cross-country skiing, and other passive recreational uses by next spring.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council Details Plans For Upcoming Manufacturing Summit

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) is plotting its annual Manufacturing Summit for Tuesday, June 7 from 8am to 1pm at the Hagerty Center in Traverse City. Intended to shine a light on issues impacting the manufacturing industry both in Michigan and beyond, the summit has recently focused on topics like technology adoption and pandemic response. This year, the summit will feature a keynote address highlighting supply chain difficulties, staffing struggles, and other existential challenges that the manufacturing sector is facing right now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

DDA Gears Up For Riverfront Redesign Process

The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority (DDA) will kick off a public design process next week for a new riverwalk and pedestrian plaza in the 100 block alley of Front Street between Union and Cass streets. Consulting group Inform Studio will meet with business and property owners, city staff, and local nonprofits June 1 and 2 to gather feedback before holding a public open house July 13 to take input from residents on several conceptual designs. With the city having to relocate a 24-inch sanitary sewer main in the alley this fall due to an eroding retaining wall, the DDA is taking the opportunity to reenvision the entire alley corridor – including opening up public access to the Boardman/Ottaway with a riverwalk and plaza in the 100 block and making green improvements to the shoreline in the 200 block.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Renewable Energy 101

Featuring Joe DeFors of Leelanau Energy. This program will explore the who/what/when/where/why & how of renewable energy.
LELAND, MI
traverseticker.com

A $24 Million Juggernaut: A Look At Northern Michigan's Airbnb Market

Nearly $500,000: That’s how much money Airbnb hosts in the City of Traverse City area pulled in over Memorial Day weekend last year, with the average host earning $800 over the course of the weekend. That’s just one of many eye-opening statistics recently shared with The Ticker. As Traverse City approaches yet another Memorial Day weekend – and with it, the start of yet another summer tourism season – we crunch some of the numbers to find out just how big Airbnb is in northern Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Munson-Affiliated Sixth Street Drugs Will Pay $1.5 Million To Settle Alleged Controlled Substances Act Violations

Sixth Street Drugs, a Traverse City pharmacy that is a subsidiary of Munson Healthcare, has agreed to pay $1.5 million and enter into a “Memorandum of Agreement” with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to settle claims that it committed multiple violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Per a press release issued on Friday afternoon by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan, Sixth Street Drugs had faced allegations of “filling numerous prescriptions for controlled substances despite red flags that the prescriptions were not valid.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

