Ravens go different route in 2018 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of phenomenal draft classes over the course of their franchise history. There’s a lot of potential for their 2022 draft class to turn out as one of the best that the team has ever had, but the draft that the Ravens pulled off in 2018 has already paid off in a big way.

Baltimore’s 2018 draft included players such as quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and many others that have played or did play significant roles for the Ravens. However, in a 2018 NFL re-draft by Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport has Baltimore taking Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb at No. 16 overall, which was their original first round pick in the draft.

“Chubb has had his own injury issues, including at least three missed games the past two years. But the 5’11”, 227-pound bruiser has eclipsed 1,000 total yards and scored eight touchdowns in all four NFL seasons, topped 1,000 rushing yards each of the last three and averaged a gaudy 5.3 yards per carry for his career—almost half a yard better per attempt than Derrick Henry…Chubb would be abjectly terrifying in Baltimore’s smashmouth run game.”

The Ravens started off with the No. 16 overall pick in 2018, but using multiple trade backs moved to No. 25, where they took tight end Hayden Hurst. They then traded back into the first round at No. 32, where they selected quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In this re-draft Baltimore didn’t get a chance to draft Jackson, as he went at No. 2 overall to the New York Giants. Hurst was not selected throughout the entirety of the first round. Instead, fellow tight end Mark Andrews was taken by the New Orleans Saints at No. 27 overall.