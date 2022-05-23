ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens cut undrafted rookie S Chris Moore

By Robert Sobus
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens improved their roster in April with one of the better drafts in recent memory. The team also grabbed a plethora of undrafted players who they hope can contribute on the field in a big way. Baltimore has had plenty of success finding undrafted talents, and there’s potential for many in this years’ class to turn out as great players.

One of the undrafted prospects that the Ravens brought in was safety Chris Moore out of Georgia State, not to be confused with former Baltimore wide receiver Chris Moore. According to the NFL’s personnel notice, on Monday the team cut Moore, ending his short stay with the team.

From a positional perspective, it’s not a surprise that the Ravens would release Moore. Baltimore added safety Marcus Williams in free agency and drafted safety Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. The team also has veteran safeties Chuck Clark and Tony Jefferson II along with Geno Stone and Ar’Darius Washington. Safety is one of the positions Baltimore should feel very confident in.

Moore played at Virginia from 2016-2019 before transferring to Georgia State in 2020 and playing two seasons there. Through his collegiate career, Moore notched 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, 200 combined tackles and two forced fumbles.

